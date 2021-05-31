Asia-Pacific Personal Care Appliances Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The Asia-Pacific personal care appliances market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2021-2027). China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific are among the key economies that contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific personal care appliances market over the forecast period. The key aspect that drives the growth of the Asia-Pacific personal care appliances market includes the dominance of multinational cosmetic and personal care companies such as The Procter and Gamble Co., L’Oréal, and Shiseido across the region as well as the presence of a wide range of foreign-owned or joint ventures are also expected to influence the growth of the market.

In addition to this, the continuous innovations and improvisations in products by the companies have also led to a higher demand for personal care appliances. Consumers are also being more conscious regarding well-being, which is also one of the major aspects that drives the growth of the market over the forecast period. Urbanization, people’s shift towards the adoption of advanced personal care products, and rising disposable income are some other major aspects that accelerate the growth of the Asia-Pacific personal care appliances market over the forecast period. Besides, the presence of the key players focusing on tapping the untapped areas in the region also creates lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Gender, Appliance Type, and Distribution Channel

Region Covered- Asia-Pacific

Competitive Landscape- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others

Asia-Pacific Personal Care Appliances Market – Segmentation

By Gender

Men

Women

Unisex

By Appliance Type

Shaving & Grooming Appliances

Trimmers

Shavers

Epilator

Clippers

Hair Styling Appliances

Hair Straightening Machine & Brush

Hair Dryers

Hair Curlers

Others (Hair Crimpers)

Oral Care Appliances

Electric Toothbrush

Teeth Whiteners

Massager

Foot Massager

Body Massager

Face Massager

Others (Steamers & Vaporizers, Heating Pads)

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Asia-Pacific Personal Care Appliances Market – Countries Covered

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Company Profiles

BaByliss PRO

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Dyson Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Havells India Ltd.

Helen of Troy LP

HTC Hair Clipper

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lion Corp.

Nova

Panasonic Corp.

Remington Products Co.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Tescom& Co. Ltd.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Vega

Wahl Clipper Corp.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

