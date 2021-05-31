Europe Personal Care Appliances Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Europe personal care appliances market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe are the major economies that contribute to the growth of the European personal care appliances market over the forecast period. The key aspect that drives the growth of the Europe personal care appliances market includes the increased concerns of the people in the region regarding well-being. Besides, a decline in spending on salons by the people owing to increased prices has also shifted the consumers towards the one-time investment and buy their own personal care appliances. Hence, this is also likely to create scope for the personal care appliances market.

To Request a Sample of our Report on Europe Personal Care Appliances Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/europe-personal-care-appliances-market

Another major factor that drives the growth of the market in the region includes the presence of the key players operating in the market. Players such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others are substantially contributing to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Further, hair removal and grooming appliances such as trimers and shavers are likely to hold the most substantial share in the market across the region. Along with this, the rising preferences for online shopping has also positively impacted the growth of the market in the region.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of Europe Personal Care Appliances Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/europe-personal-care-appliances-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Gender, Appliance Type, and Distribution Channel

Region Covered- Europe

Competitive Landscape- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others

Europe Personal Care Appliances Market – Segmentation

By Gender

Men

Women

Unisex

By Appliance Type

Shaving & Grooming Appliances

Trimmers

Shavers

Epilator

Clippers

Hair Styling Appliances

Hair Straightening Machine & Brush

Hair Dryers

Hair Curlers

Others (Hair Crimpers)

Oral Care Appliances

Electric Toothbrush

Teeth Whiteners

Massager

Foot Massager

Body Massager

Face Massager

Others (Steamers & Vaporizers, Heating Pads)

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Europe Personal Care Appliances Market – Countries Covered

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Dyson Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

GABA GmbH

Groupe SEB

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lion Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Wahl Clipper Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/europe-personal-care-appliances-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404