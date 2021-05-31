Skin Grafts Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast To 2027

The Skin Graft Market was valued at US$ 985.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,673.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2027.

A skin graft is defined as extracting the donor skin from a separate body part/donor site of a patient and then implanting it in the area needed to complete the skin graft procedure. This procedure typically involves the extraction of skin that is not visible to the naked eye or is usually covered and is performed to reverse or reduce complications from burns, other skin-based disorders, injuries, and a variety of other complications.

Market Segments

By Product

Autologous

Allogeneic

Xenogeneic

Prosthetic

Isogeneic

By Graft Thickness

Split-Thickness

Full-Thickness

Composite Graft

By Application

Burns

Extensive Wound

Skin Cancer

Other Applications

Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global skin grafts market are Organogenesis, Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Exsurco Medical, Inc., Tissue Regenix, and Avita Medica.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Skin Grafts industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

