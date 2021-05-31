European Meal Replacement Products Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

European meal replacement products market is anticipated to showcase considerable CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Meal replacement products offer several advantages over traditional full meal. Low fat, and high nutritional are the key factors responsible for the high growth of the regional market. The high awareness among consumers regarding availability of such food items in the market is promoting their adoption which in turn is driving its market growth. Cohesive government regulations in the region are further driving market for meal replacement products in the region. For instance, under the list of permitted health claims and their conditions of use are set out in the Annex to Regulation (EU)No 432/2012; two claims have been authorized for meal replacement for weight control. The conditions of useof those claims require that in order to bear them, the food should comply with specifications laid down inCommission Directive 96/8/EC (3).

The meal replacement products Market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. Based on the product type, the meal replacement products Market is segmented intoready-to-drink products, nutritional bars, powdered products, and others. Based on product type, ready to drink products hold considerable share in meal replacement products market in 2020. Easy availability, affordability, and instant energy booster are the key factors contributing towards the high share of ready to drink products in meal replacement products market. Based on distribution channel, the meal replacement products Market is segmented into convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket, online store, others.

European Meal Replacement Products Market Segmentation

By Product

Ready-to-Drink Products

Nutritional Bars

Powdered Products

Others

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Store

Others

European Meal Replacement Products Market Report Segment by Country

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Arca Continental, S.A.B. De C.V.

Aryzta AG

Conagra Brands, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Grupo Bimbo

Intersnack Group Gmbh& Co. KG

JFC International

Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Gmbh& Co KG

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Oberto Group

