India Personal Care Appliances Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The India personal care appliances market is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The key aspect that drives the growth of the India personal care appliances market includes continuously changing consumer preferences towards highly sophisticated products and a rise in consciousness regarding the quality, product value, and the brands will also impact the market across the country. Shifting lifestyles are driving consumer’s interest in trying novel personal care appliances. Considering the shift in trend from of the consumers, the companies across the country are shifting their focus on products that according to their needs.

To Request a Sample of our Report on India Personal Care Appliances Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/india-personal-care-appliances-market

Other factors such as growing organized retail, the emergence of a young urban population with increased per capita spending, an increase in the number of working women among others will significantly impact the share of the market. In addition to this, continuously changing lifestyles coupled with increased affordability of luxury products are also influencing the market. Besides, the fast pace growth of the e-commerce channels across the country is increasing the awareness as well as product choice and availability for imported products.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full Report of India Personal Care Appliances Market is Available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/india-personal-care-appliances-market

Market Coverage

Market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered- By Gender, Appliance Type, and Distribution Channel

Country Covered- India

Competitive Landscape- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Panasonic Corp., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co., and Lion Corp. among others

India Personal Care Appliances Market – Segmentation

By Gender

Men

Women

Unisex

By Appliance Type

Shaving & Grooming Appliances

Trimmers

Shavers

Epilator

Clippers

Hair Styling Appliances

Hair Straightening Machine & Brush

Hair Dryers

Hair Curlers

Others (Hair Crimpers)

Oral Care Appliances

Electric Toothbrush

Teeth Whiteners

Massager

Foot Massager

Body Massager

Face Massager

Others (Steamers & Vaporizers, Heating Pads)

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Company Profiles

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Dyson Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Helen of Troy LP

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lion Corp.

Nova

Panasonic Corp.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Vega

Wahl Clipper Corp.

Reasons to Buying From us –

We cover more than 15 major industries, further segmented into more than 90 sectors. More than 120 countries are for analysis. Over 100+ paid data sources mined for investigation. Our expert research analysts answer all your questions before and after purchasing your report.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/india-personal-care-appliances-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 7803040404