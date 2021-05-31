Asthma and COPD Market 2021| By Key Players, Application, Type, Share, and Forecast to 2027

The Global Asthma and COPD Market was valued at US$ 39,021.2 Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 56,507.7 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease that blocks the airways of the lungs due to inflammation, mucus production, and muscle strengthening. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a blockage of the airways that causes breathing difficulties, the main cause being cigarette smoking. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is characterized by a constant blockage of airflow in the lungs, causing more abnormal sputum than a “smoker’s cough” or chronic cough and breathing difficulties. Symptoms of COPD include coughing, shortness of breath (shortness of breath) and wheezing, phlegm, chest infections, weight loss, fatigue, and swelling of the ankles.

Market Segments

By Diseases

COPD

Asthma

By Medication Class

Combination Products

Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA)

Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

Anticholinergics

Short-Acting Beta Agonists(SABA)

Long-Acting Beta Agonists (LABA)

Others

Key Players

Major players operating in global asthma and COPD market include AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Verona Pharma plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Asthma and COPD industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Asthma and COPD Market Report

1. What was the Asthma and COPD Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Asthma and COPD Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Asthma and COPD Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Asthma and COPD market.

The market share of the global Asthma and COPD market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Asthma and COPD market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Asthma and COPD market.

