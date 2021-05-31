US Online Casino Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The US online casino market is anticipated to exhibit considerable CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The country has a huge potential for the growth of the online casino market. Las Atlantis, Super Slots, Red Dog casino, Vegas casino, Wild casino, Caesars Casino, DraftKings Casino, Unibet Casino, and FanDuel Casino among others are the major online casinos in the country. Considerable presence of online casinos, significant presence of the millennial population, high disposable income, easy access to the online casino webites or application along with the legalization of online casino in the country are the key factors that are driving the US online casino market.

In the US, New Jersey is anticipated to be the major destination for the online casino players. The US has some of the most complex online casino laws across the globe. The Federal Wire Act of 1961, the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA), the Impact of the UIGEA, the Internet Gambling Regulation and Enforcement Act, and the Internet Poker Freedom Act are the most important laws that determine the legality of online casino gambling in the US. The availability of such laws in the country is anticipated to promote the online casinos in the country which in turn is anticipated to drive the US market growth.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

By Type

By Device Type

Competitive Landscape- GVC Holdings Plc, BETSSON B, William Hill Plc, 888 Holdings Plc, Playcherry Ltd.

US Online Casino Market Report Segment

By Type

Web-based Casino

Download-Based Online Casino

Live Based Casino

By Device Type

Mobile

Desktop

Company Profiles

888 Holdings PLC

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Betfair Casino Ltd.

Betsson AB

Camelot Group

DraftKings Casino

Flutter Entertainment PLC

GVC Holdings Plc

LeoVegas AB

NetEnt AB

PPB GE Ltd.

Sky Betting and Gaming

The Kindered Group

The Stars Group Inc.

William Hill PLC

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

