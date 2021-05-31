COVID-19 Impact on Veterinary Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Veterinary Software Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6% during 2021-2027. The main factor expected to drive the veterinary software market is the growing demand for pet ownership and pet insurance driven by growing animal health spending. However, the lack of government incentives for veterinary software adoption, veterinarians’ refusal to adopt new technologies, and a lack of awareness of veterinary software in developing countries are limiting the growth of this market.

The key players operating in the global veterinary software market analysis include Animal Intelligence Software, Inc., ClienTrax, Covetrus, Inc., Hippo Manager Software Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., MWI Animal Health, Patterson Companies Inc., Petabyte Technology,

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

Veterinary Software Market, By Product

Veterinary Practice Management Software

Veterinary Imaging Software

Other Software

Veterinary Software Market, By Delivery Model

On-Premise Model

Web-Based/Cloud-Based Model

Veterinary Software Market, By Practice Type

Exclusive Small Animal Practices

Mixed Animal Practices

Predominantly Small Animal Practices

Predominantly Large Animal Practices

Exclusive Large Animal Practices

Exclusive Equine Practices

Exclusive Bovine Practices

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Veterinary Software Market.

The market share of the global Veterinary Software Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Veterinary Software Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Veterinary Software Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Veterinary Software industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Veterinary Software Market Report

What was the Veterinary Software Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Veterinary Software Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Veterinary Software Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

