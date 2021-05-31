Global Hydraulic Equipment Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The global hydraulic equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Trend towards e-commerce sales have been witnessed in the market. For instance, in October 2020, Bosch Rexroth introduced a new e-commerce portal which is designed to offer the easiest access to opted authorized Bosch Rexroth products. This e-commerce portal named BuyRexroth.com offers the easiest access to selected Rexroth factory automation and hydraulic components. This platform features same-day shipping, user-friendly search options, and offers bought by credit card facility. This portal is intended to streamline the purchase of a comprehensive series of Rexroth components that are in-demand, which includes linear motion technology, mobile, and industrial hydraulics, and electric drives and controls products. It offers real-time inventory for instant purchase.

Some products that are available on the platform comprise fixed- and variable-displacement pumps and pressure- and directional control valves for industrial hydraulics applications. It includes a comprehensive range of hydraulic motors and axial piston pumps for mobile equipment and power supplies, servo drives, HMIs, I/O modules, and other electric drive and control products from the Automation and Electrification portfolio of Bosch Rexroth. The easier availability of hydraulic components at e-commerce websites will facilitate end-user industries to opt for better models and get several benefits.

Scope of the Global Hydraulic Equipment Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Type, Product, and End-User Industry

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Komatsu Ltd. Bosch Rexroth AG, Danfoss A/S, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Recent Strategic Initiatives in the Global Hydraulic Equipment Market

In January 2020, Danfoss signed an agreement to acquire Eaton’s Hydraulics business for $3.3 billion. This acquisition is completely in line with the strategy of Danfoss to reinforce its core businesses and increase customer value. The combined business will be beneficial for both distributors and customers by providing industry-leading technology and a much comprehensive portfolio of hydraulic solutions.

In December 2019, Eaton Corp. launched four new hydraulics products for the Indian market, which includes Steering unit 5SQ, Eaton Spiral hose EC640, X70 closed-circuit piston, and plug-in motor, and Cast-Iron piston motor 743XX. These new products are designed to offer end-users and customers reliable, robust, and efficient management of power for applications that require higher pressure and operate under arduous conditions.

Global Hydraulic Equipment Market-Segmentation

By Type

Mobile Hydraulics

Industrial Hydraulics

By Product

Motors and Pumps

Valves

Cylinders

Others

By End-User Industry

Construction and Mining

Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Global Hydraulic Equipment Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

