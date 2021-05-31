COVID-19 Impact on Bioinformatics Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Bioinformatics Services Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 14% during 2021-2027. Factors such as increased public-private sector financing for bioinformatics services, a lack of skilled bioinformatics experts leading to increased outsourcing of bioinformatics projects, and increased application of bioinformatics in various industries will drive the growth of the bioinformatics services market. Is expected.

Key Market Players

The major players in the bioinformatics services market profiled in this report are Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BGI (China) dominated the market. Other players in the market are NeoGeomics (US), PerkinElmer (US)

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis

Drug Discovery Services

Differential Gene Expression Analysis

Database and Management Services

Other Bioinformatics Services

By Specialty

Medical Biotechnology

Animal Biotechnology

Plant Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

By Application

Genomics

Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Other Applications

By End User

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Bioinformatics Services Market.

The market share of the global Bioinformatics Services Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Bioinformatics Services Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Bioinformatics Services Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Bioinformatics Services industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Bioinformatics Services Market Report

What was the Bioinformatics Services Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Bioinformatics Services Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Bioinformatics Services Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

