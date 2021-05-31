Global Mobile Cranes Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The global mobile cranes are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing construction industry is reflecting positively on the market growth. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian real estate sector is one of the most globally known sectors, which consists of four sub-sectors, including hospitality, housing, commercial, and retail. The growing real estate market in India is primarily led by urban and semi-urban accommodations and the rising demand for office space.

Indian real estate market will grow to $9.3 billion by 2040 from $1.7 billion in 2019. The favorable demographic shift has also propelled the growth in the real estate sector. Mobile cranes are the most basic kind of crane and contain telescopic boom mounted and steel truss on some type of mobile platform. This platform could be a rail, wheeled, or even a cat truck. A tower crane is regarded as a new kind of balance crane. While fixed to the ground, this kind of crane will normally provide the best lifting and height capabilities. These cranes are also used while constructing tall buildings.

Scope of the Global Mobile Cranes Market

Market Coverage

Market number available for 2019-2026

Base year- 2019

Forecast period- 2020-2026

Segment Covered- By Product Type and Application

Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Liebherr-International AG, Tadano Ltd., Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and The Manitowoc Co., Inc.

Global Mobile Cranes Market-Segmentation

By Product Type

Truck Mounted Crane

Crawler Crane

Trailer Mounted Crane

By Application

Construction

Industrial

Utility

Global Mobile Cranes Market– Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

