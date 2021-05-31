Global Mobile Cranes Market Trends | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2021-2027

The global mobile cranes are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growing construction industry is reflecting positively on the market growth. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian real estate sector is one of the most globally known sectors, which consists of four sub-sectors, including hospitality, housing, commercial, and retail. The growing real estate market in India is primarily led by urban and semi-urban accommodations and the rising demand for office space.
Indian real estate market will grow to $9.3 billion by 2040 from $1.7 billion in 2019. The favorable demographic shift has also propelled the growth in the real estate sector. Mobile cranes are the most basic kind of crane and contain telescopic boom mounted and steel truss on some type of mobile platform. This platform could be a rail, wheeled, or even a cat truck. A tower crane is regarded as a new kind of balance crane. While fixed to the ground, this kind of crane will normally provide the best lifting and height capabilities. These cranes are also used while constructing tall buildings.
Scope of the Global Mobile Cranes Market
Market Coverage
- Market number available for 2019-2026
- Base year- 2019
- Forecast period- 2020-2026
- Segment Covered- By Product Type and Application
- Regions Covered- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Liebherr-International AG, Tadano Ltd., Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., and The Manitowoc Co., Inc.
Global Mobile Cranes Market-Segmentation
By Product Type
- Truck Mounted Crane
- Crawler Crane
- Trailer Mounted Crane
By Application
- Construction
- Industrial
- Utility
Global Mobile Cranes Market– Segment by Region
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
