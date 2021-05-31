COVID-19 Impact on Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6% during 2021-2027. The epidemiological burden of infectious diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Ebola, Chikungunya, Bird Flu, Swine Flu and Zika has opened the door for early diagnosis and prevention. Similarly, the current Corona 19 outbreak has dramatically increased the demand for various POC diagnostic kits to control the early diagnosis and spread of the coronavirus.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product

Reagents, Kits, and Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

By Type of Testing

Laboratory Testing

POC Testing

By Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Microbiology

PCR

INAAT

DNA Sequencing & NGS

DNA Microarrays

Other technologies

By Disease Type

COVID-19

HIV

HAIs

Hepatitis

CT/NG

HPV

TB

Influenza

Other Infectious Diseases

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic Research Institutes

Other End Users

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market.

The market share of the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report

What was the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

