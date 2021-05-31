Global Online Casino Market May Set New Growth Story, Future Trends, Forecast to 2027

Global online casino market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027. High smartphone penetration, availability of high-speed internet connection along with the legalization of online casino in the countries across the globe is driving the growth of the global online casino market. Online casino playing is legal in major countries of Europe such as Spain, Italy, Belgium, France, and Denmark among others. The Spanish Gambling Act, or Law 13/2011, is responsible for regulating online casinos in the country.
The Federal Wire Act of 1961, the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act (UIGEA), the impact of the UIGEA, the Internet Gambling Regulation and Enforcement Act, and the Internet Poker Freedom Act are the most important laws that determine the legality of online casino gambling in the US. The legalization of online casino in different countries across the globe, the number of legal online casino website has increased considerably. With the increasing legal licensing of websites for online casino, the number of online casino players is likely to get increased. Therefore, the legalization of online casino region is anticipated to drive the market growth of online casino across the globe.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
- Segment Covered-
o By Type
o By Device Type
- Regions Covered-
o North America
o Europe
o Asia-Pacific
o Rest of the World
Competitive Landscape- GVC Holdings Plc, BETSSON B, William Hill Plc, 888 Holdings Plc, Playcherry Ltd.
Global Online Casino Market Report Segment
By Type
- Web-based Casino
- Download-Based Online Casino
- Live Based Casino
By Device Type
- Mobile
- Desktop
Global Online Casino Market Report Segment
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
