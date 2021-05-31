Organic Rice Protein Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast – 2027

Organic Rice protein is a protein supplement made from organic rice, usually found in powder form. Organic rice protein is often more easily digested, and shares with soy the advantage of being completely vegan.

Organic rice protein industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world organic rice protein industry. The main market players are Axiom Foods, Shafi Gluco Chem, AIDP, Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural and OPW Ingredients. The production of organic rice protein will increase to 6841 MT in 2017 from 2131 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 28.98%. Global organic rice protein capacity utilization rate remained at around 66% in 2016.

In consumption market, USA is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, the consumption of this region reached 5137 MT, which occupied 84.50% of the global consumption volume in total.

(Get 15% Discount on Buying this Report)

A full report of Global Organic Rice Protein Market is available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/organic-rice-protein-market/32162/

The major companies include:

Axiom Foods

Shafi Gluco Chem

AIDP

Jiangxi Yiwanjia Organic Agricultural

OPW Ingredients

Segment by Type, the Organic Rice Protein market is segmented into

Organic Rice Protein Isolate

Organic Rice Protein Concentrate

Others

Segment by Application, the Organic Rice Protein market is segmented into

Healthcare Food

Sports Nutrition

Beverage

Others

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Organic Rice Protein industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Organic Rice Protein Market Report

1. What was the Organic Rice Protein Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Organic Rice Protein Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Organic Rice Protein Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Organic Rice Protein market.

The market share of the global Organic Rice Protein market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Organic Rice Protein market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Organic Rice Protein market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404