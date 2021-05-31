Rigid Endoscopes Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast – 2027

Global Rigid Endoscopes Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% with a Revenue of USD 698.36 mn during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Rigid endoscopes are made of metal tubes containing lenses and optical channels and can be used in a variety of outer diameters from 1 to 12 mm. A rigid endoscope typically has a series of high-resolution optical glass rod lenses. Endoscopy (endoscope) is used in medicine to see the inside of the body. In an endoscopic procedure, an endoscope is used to examine a hollow organ or inside a cavity in the body. Unlike many other medical imaging techniques, an endoscope is inserted directly into an organ, and through a natural hole or through a small incision in the skin, a telescope or tube can be used to directly visualize the diseased area inside the body.

Market Segments

By product

Straight rigid endoscopes

Semi-rigid endoscopes

By application

Laparoscopy

Arthroscopy

Gastrointestinal endoscopy

Gynecology endoscopy

ENT endoscopy

Urology endoscopy

Neurology endoscopy

Other

Key Players

Some of the key industry players operating in the rigid endoscopes market include Aesculap Inc., Arthrex Inc., B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific, ConMed, Covidien PLC, Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Karl Storz, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smiths Group, and Stryker Corporation.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Rigid Endoscopes industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Rigid Endoscopes Market Report

1. What was the Rigid Endoscopes Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Rigid Endoscopes Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Rigid Endoscopes Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Rigid Endoscopes market.

The market share of the global Rigid Endoscopes market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Rigid Endoscopes market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Rigid Endoscopes market.

