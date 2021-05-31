Global Endpoint Security Market 2020 : Manufacturers are

Value Market Research has published a report on Endpoint Security Market with the assessment year 2020 to 2027. This report is full of qualitative and quantitative data, which provide comprehensive insights to get a better understanding of the market. This Endpoint Security Market report comprises the market size, share, value, and trends over the forecast period, it also provides an attractive market analysis with potential segments to invest in along with strategic steps taken by the key players. Additionally, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, including major countries analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Endpoint Security include Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG., AhnLab, Inc.., Carbon Black, Inc., Bitdefender, Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cylance Inc., Comodo Group, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., FireEye Inc., IBM Corporation, F-Secure, McAfee, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Kaspersky Lab., Symantec Corp., Panda Security, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., VIPRE Security, Webroot Inc., and VIPRE Security. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Segmentation

The broad Endpoint Security has been sub-grouped into the Solution, Deployment Outlook, Organization, Application and region. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Solution

Firewall

Antivirus

Application Control

ID/IP

MDS

Encryption Technologies

Others

By Deployment Outlook

On-premise

Cloud

By Organization

Enterprise

SMBs

By Application

IT & telecom

BFSI

Industrial

Education

Retail

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Endpoint Security in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

Table of Content

Preface Executive Summary Endpoint Security – Industry Analysis Value Chain Analysis Impact Analysis Of Covid-19 Outbreak Global Endpoint Security Analysis By Solution Global Endpoint Security Analysis By Deployment Outlook Global Endpoint Security Analysis By Organization Global Endpoint Security Analysis By Application Global Endpoint Security Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Endpoint Security Companies Company Profiles Of Endpoint Security Industry

