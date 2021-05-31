Global Automobile Spray Booth Market: 2021 Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Overview 2021-2027

Automotive paint booth, most commonly known as spray booth, is a pressure controlled and closed environment used to paint vehicles from the smallest cars to the largest trucks. The paint booth prevents hazardous overspray from causing fire or explosion, controls air-fuel/mixture to prevent flammable combinations from occurring, and ultimately provides a clean environment for painting.

The Automobile Spray Booth key players in this market include:

GFS

Dalby

Blowtherm

USI ITALIA

Nova Verta

Zonda

Fujitoronics

Spray Tech / Junair

Jingzhongjing

Col-Met

Baochi

STL

Guangzhou GuangLi

By Type

Cross Flow Paint

Down Draft Paint

Side Down Draft Paint

Others

By Application

4S Shop

Auto Repair Shop

Others

