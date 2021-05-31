COVID-19 Impact on IoT Medical Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The Global IoT Medical Devices Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 25% during 2021-2027. IoT medical devices offer multiple benefits, such as smooth transmission of EHRs, reduced medical errors, improved patient safety, allowing patient engagement, and providing patient-centered care. The market is expanding with the advancement of high-speed networking technology and the increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platforms in the medical field.

The following Segmentation are covered in this report:

By Product

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Devices

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Devices

Implantable Cardiac Devices

Pacemakers

Hearing Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Patient Monitors

Ventilators

Imaging Systems

Infusion Pumps

Other Products

By Type

Wearable Medical Devices

Implantable Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Other IoT Medical Devices

By Connectivity Technology:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Other Connectivity Technologies

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Long-term Care Centers, & Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Key Market Players

AliveCor, Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LINK LABS

Medtronic

OMRON Corporation

Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

STANLEY Healthcare

Welch Allyn

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global IoT Medical Devices Market.

The market share of the global IoT Medical Devices Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global IoT Medical Devices Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global IoT Medical Devices Market.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyses the global IoT Medical Devices industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

Market Overview and growth analysis

Import and Export Overview

Volume Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by IoT Medical Devices Market Report

What was the IoT Medical Devices Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of IoT Medical Devices Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the IoT Medical Devices Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

