Phosphorus Derivatives Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Phosphorus Derivatives Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 3% during 2021-2027. Phosphorus is a flammable non-metal and is found in two allotropic forms: white phosphorus and red phosphorus. Derivatives of phosphorus include in particular phosphoric acid, phosphorous acid, phosphorus oxychloride, phosphorus pentachloride, phosphorus tribromide, sodium hypophosphite, tributyl phosphate and triethyl phosphate.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By Application
- Fertilizers
- Detergents
- Food Industry
- Water Treatment Chemicals
- Metal Finishing
- Flame Retardant Material
By Type
- Ammonium Phosphates
- Industrial Phosphates
- Purified Phosphoric Acid
- Phosphorus Chloride
- Phosphorus Pentoxide
- Phosphorus Pentasulfide
Company Profile
- Agrium Inc
- OCP S.A
- Mosaic Co
- Eurochem
- More
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Phosphorus Derivatives Market
- The market share of the global Phosphorus Derivatives Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Phosphorus Derivatives Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Phosphorus Derivatives Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Phosphorus Derivatives Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Phosphorus Derivatives Market Report
- What was the Phosphorus Derivatives Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Phosphorus Derivatives Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
