Power Distribution unit Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Power Distribution unit Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 4% during 2021-2027. A power distribution unit or main distribution unit is a unit used to control power in a data center. Its main function is to manage the electricity supply for computers, networking devices and servers within the data center. Metered PDUs, switched PDUs, and intelligent/monitored PDUs are some of the common types of power distribution units. These PDUs can be connected and accessed over a network and can provide data and statistics on power usage efficiency. They are widely used in industries such as military, retail, education, government, healthcare, BSFI, etc.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Type

Standard PDU

Metrological PDU

Monitoring PDU

Switched PDU

By Application

Telecommunications and IT

Finance and Insurance

Energy

Medical Care

Other

Company Profile

Leviton (USA)

(USA)

CyberPowerSystems (China)

Geist Ltd. (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)

Haipeng (China)

Tripp Lite (USA)

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Power Distribution unit Market

The market share of the global Power Distribution unit Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Power Distribution unit Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Power Distribution unit Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Power Distribution unit Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Power Distribution unit Market Report

What was the Power Distribution unit Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Power Distribution unit Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

