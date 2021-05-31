Global Construction Management Software Market By Drivers, Restraints, Revenue, Opportunities and projected developments

This report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario and technological growth. It tracks the recent innovation and major events in the market. A conclusive study about the growth of the market for forthcoming years is carried out in this research report. the research methodology of the market involves both primary further secondary research report. it covers the key regions including North America, South America, Middle east and Africa, Asia and Pacific

Construction management software market is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 8.70% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on construction management software market provides analysis and insights regarding factor such as increasing requirement of large scale project management.

North America will dominate the construction management software market while Asia-Pacific will be expected to witness the highest growth rate. North America’s position in the market is expected to be caused due to the high volume of construction projects in the region, whereas Asia-Pacific will witness its growth rate due to the increasing number of construction projects in China and India.

Key Players

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED; PlanGrid, Inc.; Procore Technologies, Inc.; Sage Group plc; Trimble Navigation Limited; Viewpoint, Inc.; Oracle; BrickControl.com; BuildStar Technologies, Inc.; Buildtools Inc; CATCloud.; e-Builder Inc,; eSUB Inc.; Jonas Construction Software Inc; Systemates, Inc.; Autodesk Inc.; Buildertrend; CMiC.; ConstructConnect; Odoo S.A

Segmentation of Construction Management Software Market:

By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), End-Users (Builders and Contractors, Construction Managers, Engineers and Architects)

Construction Management Software Regional Analysis Includes:

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

