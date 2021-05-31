Global Performance Analytics Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players

This report is an effort that provides essential data to worldwide market that are endeavoring to get strength over the business and most extreme result. It additionally offers fundamental bits of knowledge to probable insights, business authorities and economic specialists with clever perception of the worldwide market. The report fundamentally rotates around a notable and present market status to infer important estimate examination dependent on market size, share, patterns, deals volume, income, and development rate which makes it the most adept statistical surveying introduction. This report chiefly focuses on offering competitive advantages to market players which helps them to compete robustly in the ever-changing business environment.

Global performance analytics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 20.50% in the forecast period.

Leading Players Performance Analytics Market are

IBM, SAP, SAS, Oracle, Siemens, Adaptive Insights, Xactly Corp, Optymyze, ServiceNow, CallidusCloud, Callidus, Quantros, NICE Ltd, Tidemark, Prophix Software, TAGETIK SOFTWARE S.R.L. McKinsey & Company, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Teradata, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, among others

Recent Industry Developments

In July 2017, ServiceNow launched a new platform Jakarta that will automate and increase the efficiency of the business process by enhancing the features like platform interface, performance analytics, service now express and security operations

In June 2016, IBM and Acxiom LLC announced their collaboration which will help and empower the business to utilize advanced predictive consumer analytics on IBM cloud. The alliance solved a major problem of data scientist by providing them the curated and extensive data sets which restricts the time consumption in data preparation. The technology also helps the business in making decisions on marketing objectives through highly predictive variables

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Performance Analytics Market

By Application

Sales and Marketing Performance Analytics

Financial Performance Analytics

Supply Chain Performance Analytics

IT Operations Performance Analytics

Employee Performance Analytics

Others

By Analytics Type

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Businesses

By End User

Banking, financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and E-Commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Construction and Engineering

Others

By Component

Software

Services

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Analysis (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) {Market Revenue (USD Billion), Growth Share (%) and Opportunity Analysis}.

