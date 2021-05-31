Smart Ports Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Smart Ports Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 24% during 2021-2027. The main factors are government policy and legislative obligations on the illegal discharge and disposal of waste from land adjacent to the port, and the need for efficient data-driven decision making that can affect the overall efficiency of the port and reduce unnecessary costs. The growth of this industry.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Port type

Sea Ports

Cargo ports

By Technology

Internet of things (IoT)

Blockchain

Process automation

Artificial intelligence

By Throughput

Extensively busy (above 18 million teu)

Moderately busy (5-18 million teu)

Scarcely busy (below 5million teu)

Company Profile

ABB

Abu Dhabi Ports

Accenture

General Electric

IBM

Ikusi Velatia

Port of Rotterdam

Port Solutions

Ramboll Group

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Smart Ports Market

The market share of the global Smart Ports Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Smart Ports Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Smart Ports Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Smart Ports Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Smart Ports Market Report

What was the Smart Ports Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Smart Ports Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

