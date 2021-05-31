Teleradiology Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Teleradiology Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 22% during 2021-2027. Teleradiology is a branch of telemedicine that transmits radiographic images and related data from one location to another for diagnostic and consulting purposes. It is a state-of-the-art technology that has emerged as an imbalance between the demand and availability of diagnostic services.

The following segmentation are covered in this report:

By Imaging Technique

CT

MRI

Ultrasound

X-ray

Mammography

Nuclear Imaging

Fluoroscopy

By End Users

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Center and Laboratories

Long tem care centers, nursing homes, assisted living facilities.

Others

Company Profile

Siemens AG

Global Diagnostics Limited

Radisphere National Radiology Group, Inc.

Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc.

Mednax, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4ways Limited

GE Healthcare

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Everlight Radiology

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Teleradiology Market

The market share of the global Teleradiology Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Teleradiology Market

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Teleradiology Market

Scope of the report

The research study analyses the Teleradiology Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent developments

Market overview and growth analysis

Import and export overview

Volume analysis

Current market trends and future outlook

Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment

Geographic coverage

North america market size and/or volume

Latin america market size and/or volume

Europe market size and/or volume

Asia-pacific market size and/or volume

Rest of the world market size and/or volume

Key Questions Answered by Teleradiology Market Report

What was the Teleradiology Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)

What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Teleradiology Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

