Blood Separation Equipment Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

Blood is a complex mixture of white blood cells (WBCs), red blood cells (RBCs), plasma (liquid components) and platelets. Plasma is separated into derivatives such as fibrinogen, globulin, albumin, and various clotting factors. Plasma separators are used to separate plasma from plasma and are collected in a transfer bag. Plasma separators are mainly used in diagnostic laboratories, healthcare workers to extract and separate plasma for research or diagnostic purposes.

The Blood Separation Equipment key players in this market include:

Terumo BCT

Sorin Group

STEMCELL Technologies

Philips Healthcare

BD Bioscience

Beckman Coulter

GE Healthcare

Merck Millipore

Fukuda Denshi

HEYER Medical

Okuman Medikal Sistemler

Autogen Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific

By Type

Plasmapheresis Machine

Centrifuge

Blood Pump

Others

By Application

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Others

