Vacuum Interrupters Market Trends 2021 | Segmentation, Outlook, Industry Report to 2027

The Vacuum Interrupters Market size is expected to grow at an annual average of 6% during 2021-2027. A vacuum interceptor is an electrical switch used to cut off the flow of current after an error is detected. It is a type of circuit breaker in which arc extinguishing occurs in a vacuum medium. The vacuum breaker contains a steel arc chamber of ceramic insulator arranged centrally symmetrically, and the pressure inside the chamber is kept below 0.01 Pascal.
The following segmentation are covered in this report:
By end-user
- Utilities
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Transportation
- Others (Others includes commercial establishments such as social & educational institutions, hospitals, storage facilities, hotels, and shopping complexes)
By application
- Circuit Breaker
- Contactor
- Recloser
- Load Break Switch
- Tap Changer
- Others (Others include vacuum interrupters used in DC applications and traction in the transportation systems)
By rated voltage
- 0–15 kV
- 15–30 kV
- Above 30 kV
Company Profile
- ABB Group
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Avantha Group)
- Chengdu Xuguang Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Eaton Corporation
- Meidensha Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device Co.,Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Toshiba Corporation
- Wuhan Feite Electric Co., Ltd.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Vacuum Interrupters Market
- The market share of the global Vacuum Interrupters Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Vacuum Interrupters Market
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Vacuum Interrupters Market
Scope of the report
The research study analyses the Vacuum Interrupters Market industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent developments
- Market overview and growth analysis
- Import and export overview
- Volume analysis
- Current market trends and future outlook
- Market opportunistic and attractive investment segment
Geographic coverage
- North america market size and/or volume
- Latin america market size and/or volume
- Europe market size and/or volume
- Asia-pacific market size and/or volume
- Rest of the world market size and/or volume
Key Questions Answered by Vacuum Interrupters Market Report
- What was the Vacuum Interrupters Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027)
- What will be the CAGR of Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Vacuum Interrupters Market was the market leader in 2020?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
