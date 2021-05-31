Knee Osteoarthritis Market Trends and Growth Analysis, Key Companies, Emerging Therapies, and Epidemiology Forecast

Knee osteoarthritis is defined by degeneration of the knee’s articular cartilage—the flexible, slippery material that normally protects bones from joint friction and impact. The condition also involves changes to the bone underneath the cartilage and can affect nearby soft tissues.

The common risk factors of knee OA include increasing age, obesity, previous joint injury, overuse of the joint, weak thigh muscles, and others. According to Arthritis Foundation, among people younger than age 45, osteoarthritis is more prevalent among men; and for age 45 and older, it is more prevalent among women. Symptomatic knee and hand osteoarthritis is more common in women than men.

DelveInsight’s “Knee Osteoarthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Knee Osteoarthritis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Knee Osteoarthritis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Knee Osteoarthritis market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Knee Osteoarthritis market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Knee Osteoarthritis Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Knee Osteoarthritis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Knee Osteoarthritis Market Key Facts

The prevalence of OA increases with age, up to 80% in people over age 65 in high-income countries. The lifetime risk of developing symptomatic knee OA is 45% (Murphy, 2008).

As per the Arthritis Foundation, one in two adults will develop symptoms of knee OA during their lives, one in four develops hip OA by age 85 and one in 12 people of 60 years or older have hand OA.

The number of people affected with symptomatic OA is likely to increase due to the aging of the population and the obesity epidemic. Among 60 years of age or older, the prevalence of symptomatic knee OA is approximately 10% in men and 13% in women (Zhang et al.).

According to Akihiro et al., studies in the Japanese older people estimated the prevalence of definite radiographic knee OA was 30.0% (17.7% in men and 36.5% in women), and symptomatic knee OA was 21.2% (10.7% in men and 26.7% in women), respectively.

Key Benefits of Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report

Knee Osteoarthritis market report provides an in-depth analysis of Knee Osteoarthritis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Knee Osteoarthritis market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Knee Osteoarthritis Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Knee Osteoarthritis market in the upcoming years.

The Knee Osteoarthritis market report covers Knee Osteoarthritis market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Knee Osteoarthritis patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Knee Osteoarthritis Market

The Knee Osteoarthritis market size is expected to increase during the study period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies. The increasing prevalence, longevity of the life, and advanced lifestyles will also provide momentum to market growth.

The Knee Osteoarthritis market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Knee Osteoarthritis market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Knee Osteoarthritis market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology

The Knee Osteoarthritis epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Knee Osteoarthritis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Knee Osteoarthritis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology Subtype Segmentation

Total Prevalent cases of Knee Osteoarthritis

Age-Specific cases of Knee Osteoarthritis

Gender-Specific cases of Knee Osteoarthritis

Diagnosed and Treatable cases of Knee Osteoarthritis

Knee Osteoarthritis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Knee Osteoarthritis Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Knee Osteoarthritis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Knee Osteoarthritis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The competitive landscape for the Knee Osteoarthritis market is set to gain steam due to improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, treatment options across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market. The current research is looking toward the employment of effective therapies, such as cell-mediated gene therapy, nonopioid pain therapies, regenerative medicines, and others.

Knee Osteoarthritis Companies

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Galapagos NV

Cytonics

Centrexion Therapeutics

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Flexion Therapeutics

And many others.

Knee Osteoarthritis Therapies covered in the report include:

Ampion

CNTX-4975

Tanezumab

Alpha-2-macroglobulin

FX201

GLPG1972

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Knee Osteoarthritis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Knee Osteoarthritis Market Overview at a Glance Knee Osteoarthritis Disease Background and Overview Knee Osteoarthritis Patient Journey Knee Osteoarthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Knee Osteoarthritis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment Knee Osteoarthritis Marketed Products Knee Osteoarthritis Emerging Therapies Knee Osteoarthritis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Knee Osteoarthritis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Knee Osteoarthritis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Knee Osteoarthritis Market. Knee Osteoarthritis Market Drivers Knee Osteoarthritis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

