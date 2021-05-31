Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market Size and Share Analysis, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) is considered as an epileptic encephalopathy and is defined by a triplet of multiple drug-resistant seizure types, a specific EEG configuration presenting bursts of slow spike-wave complexes or generalized paroxysmal fast activity, and intellectual disability. According to the National Institute of Health, LGS is a form of severe epilepsy that originates in childhood and is characterized by multiple types of seizures and intellectual disability.

According to National Organization for Rare Disease, children with LGS may also develop cognitive dysfunction, delays in reaching developmental milestones, and behavioral problems. Lennox-Gastaut syndrome can be caused by a variety of underlying conditions, but in some cases, no cause can be identified.

DelveInsight’s “Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Lennox Gastaut Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market Key Facts

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome in the 7MM were found to be 68,811 in 2017. Among all the countries, the estimates show a higher population of LGS in the United States with 31,925 cases in 2017.

Among the EU5 countries, UK had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome with 13,082 cases, followed by France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

As per DelveInsight estimates, among the 7MM, Japan had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of LGS in 2017.

Males are more prone to Lennox Gastaut Syndrome than females among all countries. In 2017, there were 23,597 prevalent cases of LGS in males and 8,328 prevalent cases in females in the United States as per DelveInsight’s analyst’s assessments.

According to the research study of Ali A. Asadi Pooya, the prevalence of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome is estimated between 1 and 2% of all patients with epilepsy.

As per the study by Josh H.L. et al., the gender percentage of LGS is approximately 62% in males and 48% in females in the UK.

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market

The Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market size is expected to increase during the study period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.

The Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Epidemiology

The Lennox Gastaut Syndrome epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Lennox Gastaut Syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Lennox Gastaut Syndrome epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Epidemiology Subtype Segmentation

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome

Gender-specific Cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome

Seizure-specific Prevalent Cases of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Lennox Gastaut Syndrome market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Companies –

Eisai Pharmaceuticals

Zogenix International Limited

Takeda/Ovid

Eton Pharmaceuticals

SK Life Science

And many others.

Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Therapies covered in the report include:

Fintepla/ZX008/Fenfluramine

Fycompa/Perampanel

ET-105 is

TAK-935/OV935

Carisbamate/YKP509

And many more.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Disease Background and Overview Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Patient Journey Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Treatment Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Marketed Products Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Emerging Therapies Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market Outlook (7 major markets) Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market. Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market Drivers Lennox Gastaut Syndrome Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

