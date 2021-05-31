Global Food Fortifying Agents Market is Booming | Royal DSM, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated

The Food Fortifying Agents Market is projected to reach USD 69.8 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Latest added Food Fortifying Agents Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Kellogg Co., Royal DSM, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Food Fortifying Agents Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Food Fortifying Agents Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/food-fortifying-agents-market/sample

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Food Fortifying Agents Market, By Product (Minerals, Vitamins, Lipids, Carbohydrates, Proteins, Others), Application (Pet Food, Animal Feed, Animal Nutrition, Cereals & Cereal-Based Products, Bulk Food Items, Dairy & Dairy Products, Dietary Supplements, Fats & Oils, Infant Formula And Others) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Food Fortifying Agents Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Food Fortifying Agents Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/food-fortifying-agents-market/toc

The food fortifying agents market is segmented on the basis of type into minerals, vitamins, lipids, carbohydrates, proteins & amino acids, prebiotics, probiotics, and others. On the basis of application, it is segmented into cereals & cereal-based products, dairy & dairy-based products, fats & oils, bulk food items, beverages, infant formula, dietary supplements, and others. The food fortifying agents market is also segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). With the increasing health-consciousness among the consumers and multi-benefits of food fortifying agents, the demand for food fortifying agents is expected to enhance the market growth from 2021 to 2027. These factors have led to the adoption of the food fortifying agents in various food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and pet food manufacturing industries, among others. The vitamin segment accounted for the largest share of the food fortifying agents market in terms of value, during the forecast period, due to the increasing incidence of diseases out of vitamin deficiency such as rickets and osteoporosis, increasing healthcare cost, and growing aging population. The base year considered for this report is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.

This report includes estimations of market sizes for value (USD Million) and volume (kilo tons). Both, top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the global food fortifying agents market. This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the technical enzymes market. The primary sources are mainly several industry experts from core and related industries and preferred suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. In-depth interviews have been conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants among other experts to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information as well as to assess future prospects.

Key participants in the supply chain of food fortifying agents are raw material suppliers, government bodies, distributors, and end users such as the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

The key players involved in food fortifying agents market include Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Royal DSM (The Netherlands), CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Arla Foods (Denmark), Tate & Lyle (U.K.), Ingredion (U.S.), The Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), and Nestle SA (Switzerland).

Target Audience

Food fortifying agents’ manufacturers

Research institutions

Raw material suppliers

Government bodies

Distributors

End user (food industry)

“The study answers several questions for stakeholders, primarily which market segments to focus on in the next two to five years for prioritizing efforts and investments.”

Scope of the Report

On the basis of Type, the food fortifying agents market is segmented as follows:

Minerals

Vitamins

Lipids

Carbohydrates

Proteins & amino acids

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Others

On the basis of application, the food fortifying agents market is segmented as follows:

Cereals & cereal-based products

Dairy & dairy-based products

Fats & oils

Bulk food items

Beverages

Infant formula

Dietary supplements

Others (bakery, confectionery products, pet food, animal feed, and pet nutrition)

On the basis of Region, the food fortifying agents market is segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations according to the client-specific needs.

The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

Product matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of the product portfolio of each company

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

The global market is fueled by the growing health awareness among consumers and the increasing incidences of chronic conditions such as blood pressure, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Globally, the rise in aging populations and the growing health concerns have led to a large-scale adoption of food fortifying agents for various applications.

The food fortifying agents market is segmented on the basis of type into minerals, vitamins, lipids, carbohydrates, proteins & amino acids, prebiotics, and probiotics. The probiotics segment is growing at the fastest rate in terms of value, due to the increasing consumers’ demand for essential nutrients owing to the growing incidences of chronic diseases.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into cereals & cereal-based products, dairy & dairy-based products, fats & oils, bulk food items, beverages, infant formula, and dietary supplements. The dietary supplements segment, by application, is growing at the fastest rate due to its benefits in the overall development of the human body and health benefits attached to it. Bulk food items dominated the food fortifying agents market due to the increasing demand for high-quality food products and changing health trends, which in turn increases the demand for food fortifying agents.

The market is also segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the global market due to the developed food processing industry in this region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the food fortifying agents market due to continuous increase in demand for food fortifying agents owing to the health benefits from different nutrients.

The multi-functionality of food fortifying agents, coupled with the growing demand from the food & beverage industry, drives the market. However, increasing raw material cost and competition among raw material suppliers along with regulations regulating the production of use of food fortifying agents are restraining the market.

This market is fragmented and competitive, with a large number of players operating at regional and local levels. The key players in the market adopted new product launches as their preferred growth strategy. Key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Royal DSM (The Netherlands), CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Arla Foods (Denmark), Tate & Lyle (U.K.), Ingredion (U.S.), The Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), and Nestle SA (Switzerland) have been profiled in the report.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the Food Fortifying Agents market by headset type (standalone, smartphone enabled and PC-connected),by application (military, education, entertainment and media, retail, real estate and healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market (Food Fortifying Agents market, Food Fortifying Agents market share) dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this Food Fortifying Agents market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this Food Fortifying Agents (Food Fortifying Agents market, Food Fortifying Agents market share) market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this Food Fortifying Agents (Food Fortifying Agents market share) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the Food Fortifying Agents (Food Fortifying Agents market share) market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the Food Fortifying Agents (Food Fortifying Agents market share) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this Food Fortifying Agents (Food Fortifying Agents market share) market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this Food Fortifying Agents (Food Fortifying Agents market share) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/food-fortifying-agents-market/analyst



About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]