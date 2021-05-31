Active Packaging Market May Set New Growth Story | DOW, Wisepac Active Packaging, BASF

Active packaging in packaging technology to protect products for distribution, storage, sale, and others. Active packaging is the incorporation of certain additives into packaging film that helps in maintaining and extending product shelf life. This packaging maintains the benefits of food after processing techniques. It protects the product from the attack from the oxygen, water vapor, ultraviolet light, and other microbiological contaminations. It is highly utilized for increasing food safety, extending the shelf life, reducing the use of food additives, and others.

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bemis (United States),DOW (United States),Wisepac Active Packaging Components (China),BASF Corporation (Germany),Active Packaging (United Kingdom),Robert Bosch (Germany),GEA Group (Germany),Coesia Group (Italy),Ishida (Japan),Arpac (United States).

Market Drivers:

Rapid urbanization across the globe has to promote the huge development of the food packaging industry. Food packaging is becoming one of the basic components of the daily lives. With the rising concern towards good packaging, along with growth in the packaging industry which worth near about USD 500 billion, according to the World Packaging Organization. This creates huge growth potential in the future for active packaging.

Market Trend:

Increase in Organizations Investment for Promotion, Advertisement, Marketing, Branding

High Adoption for the Antimicrobial Packaging Because Antimicrobial Agents Prevent the Growth of Undesired Micro-Organisms on the Food.

Challenges:

Not Suitable For Liquid Foods

Opportunities:

Rising Consumer Demand for Meat and Other Food Products

Reduction in Packaging Material Cost

The Global Active Packaging Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Sachets and Pads {Sachets, Labels, Films, Coatings}, Directly), Application (Oxygen Scavengers, Carbon Dioxide Generating System, Ethylene Scavengers, Flavour and Odour Releaser, Antioxidants, Antimicrobial Packaging, Others), End Users (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Others), Material (Metal, Glass & Wood, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Active Packaging Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Active Packaging market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Active Packaging Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Active Packaging

Chapter 4: Presenting the Active Packaging Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Active Packaging market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Active Packaging Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

