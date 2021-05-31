Synthetic Biology Market 2021-2027 Future Scope | Global Players – Thermo Fischer Scientific, GenScript, Integrated DNA technologies

The global Synthetic Biology Market size is projected to reach USD 30.7 billion by 2027 from USD XX billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.

Latest added Synthetic Biology Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Thermo Fischer Scientific, GenScript, Integrated DNA technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Origene technologies, Scientific genomics. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Synthetic Biology Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Synthetic Biology Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Synthetic Biology Market, By Products (Synthetic DNA, Synthetic Oligos, Synthetic Genes, Software Tools, Chassis Organisms, Synthetic Clones, Synthetic Cells), Technology (Nucleotide Synthesis And Sequencing, Bioinformatics, Microfluidics, Genetic Engineering), Application (Medical Applications, Industrial Applications, Environmental Applications) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Synthetic Biology Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Synthetic Biology Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Factors such as a wide range of applications of synthetic biology, the rising R&D funding and growing initiatives in synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing, and increasing investments in the market are propelling the growth of this market. However, biosafety, biosecurity, and ethical concerns related to synthetic biology would hamper the growth of this market.

COVID-19 impact on the synthetic biology market

Many established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, along with players of the synthetic biology market, have stepped forward to contribute to worldwide research efforts by providing synthetic biology for developing test kits, treatments, and vaccines to target the infection caused by the coronavirus. Synthetic biology is highlighted as one of the emerging technologies in a report from the European Parliament. It can fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Institute of Health in the US has also identified synthetic biology as one way to speed up vaccine development. Synthetic biology technologies have the potential to transform the development and production of vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics by utilizing their engineering approaches built on a variety of information (genomic sequences, sequence annotations, enzyme properties, metabolic models, lab protocols, algorithms, and scientific knowledge). For example, DNA- and mRNA-based vaccine technologies can ease the development and production of vaccines. These vaccines consist of synthetic nucleotide strands that trigger the formation of proteins via the individual’s own cells, thereby inducing an immune response. The availability of viral sequence data can thus be rapidly translated into vaccine candidates. This has enabled ventures such as Moderna and Inovio to rapidly move into clinical development.

Global Synthetic Biology Market Dynamics

DRIVER: Rising R&D funding and growing initiatives in synthetic biology

The R&D sector has conventionally remained capital-intensive due to long development periods and approval cycles. Governments recognize R&D as a crucial investment for the progress of any country, international competitiveness, and public benefit. Due to this, R&D expenditure and funding have witnessed a steady increase over the years. According to Business Wire (September 2020), the R&D spending on the life sciences industry surged 22% from 2018 to 2019. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies invest heavily in research to develop breakthrough molecules to cater to the growing needs of the healthcare industry and combat new diseases. The global pharmaceutical R&D sector accounts for about 80% of the overall R&D expenditure in the life sciences industry.

RESTRAINT: Biosafety, biosecurity, and ethical concerns

One important biosafety concern in synthetic biology is the intentional or unintentional release of synthetic organisms into the environment during research and other applications. Synthetic microbes, when released into the environment, can mutate or interact with other organisms, resulting in crossbreeding with natural organisms and creating bio errors. This can threaten the ecosystem of natural organisms. The formation of antibiotic-resistant superbugs is another major biosafety concern. In recent years, the European Union (EU) has funded several research efforts on the environmental impact of deliberately released genetically engineered microbes for plant growth or bioremediation.

OPPORTUNITY: Rise in the need for fuel alternatives

With the increasing fuel consumption and growing concerns over energy security, sustainability, and climate change, biofuels are gaining significant importance. Around 150 billion tons of biomass is generated annually across the globe. Currently, edible commodities such as maize, sugarcane, and vegetable oil are being used to produce biofuels. This practice has initiated a debate on ‘food versus fuel.’ However, these issues are being addressed due to the emergence of second-generation biofuels that are produced from renewable, cheap, and sustainable feedstocks such as citrus peel, corn stover, sawdust, bagasse, straw, and rice peel. This is subsequently paving the way for the application of synthetic biology techniques in the development of renewable energy.

The oligonucleotides & synthetic DNA segment dominated the synthetic biology market in 2020.

On the basis of tool, the synthetic biology market is broadly segmented into oligonucleotides & synthetic DNA, enzymes, cloning technology kits, synthetic cells, chassis organisms, and xeno-nucleic acids. In 2020, oligonucleotides & synthetic DNA accounted for the largest share of synthetic biology market. This segment’s large share can be attributed to factors such as rising demand for synthetic DNA, synthetic RNA, and synthetic genes, which are used in a wide range of applications.

The medical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the synthetic biology market is segmented into medical applications, industrial applications, food & agriculture, and environmental applications. The medical applications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the extensive research on new and better treatments, coupled with the availability of huge private and public funding for the discovery of novel therapies, is the primary driver for the medical applications segment’s growth.

North America was the largest regional market for synthetic biology market in 2020.

Geographically, the synthetic biology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the synthetic biology market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of the North American market is attributed to factors such as the increase in the number of well-established synthetic biology companies and research institutes in the US and Canada, a large number of ongoing research studies and growth of the overall healthcare sector on a global scale are among the few factors expected to contribute to the growth of this market. Substantial R&D spending is one of the key factors contributing to the increasing demand for synthetic biology tools and technologies among academic & research institutes and healthcare companies in North America.

Key Market Players

Key players in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Amyris (US), Precigen, Inc. (US), GenScript (China), Twist Bioscience (US), Synthetic Genomics (US), Codexis (US), Synthego (US), Creative Enzymes (US), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).

Scope of the report

This report categorizes the synthetic biology market into the following segments and subsegments:

Synthetic Biology Market, by Tool

Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA

Enzymes

Cloning Technologies Kits

Synthetic Cells

Chassis Organisms

Xeno-nucleic Acids

Synthetic Biology Market, by Technology

Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Site-directed Mutagenesis

Cloning

Measurement and Modeling

Microfluidics

Nanotechnology

Synthetic Biology Market, by Application

Medical Application Pharmaceuticals Drug Discovery and Therapeutics Cancer Detection & Diagnostics Other Drug Discovery and Therapeutic Applications

Artificial Tissue and Tissue Regeneration Bio-synthesis Stem Cell Regulation Other Tissue and Tissue Regeneration Applications

Industrial Applications Biofuel and Renewable Energy Biomaterials and Green Chemicals Industrial Enzymes, by Application Textile Industry Paper Industry Consumer Care Industry Skin Care & Cosmetics Other Consumer Care Products Other Industries

Food & Agriculture

Environmental Applications Bioremediation Biosensing



Recent Developments

In January 2021, Novozymes launched Frontia GlutenEx. It would help wheat processors increase their gluten protein recovery and, at the same time, cut down on energy consumption.

In February 2021, Merck partnered with BioNTech (Germany) to supply lipids for the production of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (BNT162b2).

In January 2021, Merck acquired AmpTec (Germany). With this acquisition, the company strengthened its product portfolio to develop and manufacture mRNA for utilizing vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

