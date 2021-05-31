Blockchain in Insurance Market 2021-2027 Future Scope | Global Players – Applied Blockchain, Algorythmix, Auxesis Group

The Blockchain in Insurance Market size was valued at USD XX million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 1,393.8 million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.9%.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Blockchain in Insurance Market by Sector (Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Title Insurance), by Type (Consortium or Federated Blockchain, Public Blockchain and Private Blockchain), by Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), by Service Providers (Application & Solution Providers, Middleware Service Providers and Infrastructure & Protocols Providers), Application (Smart Contracts, Property & Casualty Insurance, GRC Management, Reinsurance, Fraud Detection & Risk Prevention) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

The blockchain technology in insurance is a decentralized and shared digital distributed ledger that records and provides the history of an individual’s transactions, including claims, thus helping insurers prevent, detect, and counter frauds. The blockchain technology offers smart contracts for insurers and customers for managing claims transparently and responsively. Insurance companies have begun testing and proving out new models based on blockchain technology, starting with the low-risk, internal prototypes, and the pilot projects within their infrastructure.

The major growth drivers of the market include the emerging need to have transparent and trustworthy systems, and the overall trends witnessed in the insurance sector related to increase in claims-related frauds. The base year considered for this report is 2020, and the market forecast period is 2021–2027.

Application and solution provider segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The blockchain technology is a decentralized ledger that is distributed across a business network that permanently records business transactions. The blockchain technology decentralizes the ownership of credentials, thereby offering a universal protocol for verifying users’ records in an immutable data chain. The blockchain technology has the potential to deliver disruptive outcomes and reshape digital businesses. Market vendors provide various solutions, including digital identity verification, money transfers, exchanges, documentation, capital markets, and trading. These vendors offer blockchain technologies that are more likely to deliver value to businesses by reducing the duplication of transactional data and providing periodic reconciliation and authentication for commercial and regulatory reasons.

Payments application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The blockchain technology provides real-time payments against assets, thereby resulting in substantial cost savings. One of the recent trends witnessed is the use of blockchain technology for payment applications. Companies operating in the market are coming up with innovative blockchain technologies to revolutionize payments. The deployment of blockchain for payments assists in reducing risks and improving efficiency and transparency in payment systems across the insurance sector. Several banks across the globe, including Banco Masventas (Argentina), MUFG, and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank, are building payment networks based on blockchain.

North America to dominate the blockchain in insurance market during the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the technology adoption in the blockchain in the insurance market. The financial sector, which encompasses banking, financial services, and insurance, is focusing on the blockchain technology for its various benefits. For instance, all the major banks in North America, such as JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of America, are investing in the blockchain technology. Moreover, the high growth of the blockchain technology can also be ascertained after a survey done by Accenture, which states that 9 out of 10 banks in North America are deploying the blockchain technology for their payment applications.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing number of fraudulent insurance claims

The insurance industry is one of the most vulnerable sectors subject to various frauds and data thefts. Implementing blockchain in insurance is one of the novel ways to reduce fraud, minimize risks, and increase customer satisfaction. Fraudulent activities in the insurance industry are increasing. Hence, it makes a compelling reason to adopt the blockchain technology in its processes. As a result, insurance companies have to replace their inefficient legacy systems integrated in the insurance systems with better systems for efficient prevention of fraudulent claims. Blockchain offers decentralized public ledger across multiple untrusted parties. Thus it could be used to eliminate errors and identify fraudulent activities. Validation is at the core of the blockchain technology, which can be used to verify the authenticity of insurance customers’ policies by providing a complete historical record of a policy holder’s past transactions. Hence, blockchain technology offers improved efficiency in detecting and preventing fraud.

Restraint: Uncertain regulatory status and lack of common standards

Regulatory authorities find it difficult to cope with advancements in technologies. With such technological advancements, regulatory bodies need to understand what the current regulations lack and how the rules can impact the overall technology applications. Uncertainties in regulations remain a concern in the blockchain in the insurance market. At present, the lack of regulations is likely to restrain the adoption of blockchain technology in most application areas, such as financial services, telecom, government, and retail. The adoption of blockchain technology in the insurance vertical is affected by uncertain regulations and the lack of common standards for drafting the transactions of cryptocurrencies on the blockchain technology. Significant blockchain associations and consortiums, including Hyperledger, R3CEV Blockchain Consortium, CU Ledger, and Global Payments Steering Group (GPSG), have their own sets of standards and codes.

Opportunity: Growth of BaaS

Blockchain is poised to grow at a very rapid pace, especially in the BFSI vertical. The growth of the technology is expected to provide unprecedented opportunities to blockchain service providers to customize their solutions and offer to such banks. Witnessing the extraordinary growth of BaaS, several IT giants, such as IBM, Oracle, and Microsoft, have started offering BaaS modules to their cloud-computing platform. Moreover, the report also estimated that the BFSI vertical would hold the lion’s share in the global BaaS market in 2018.

Challenge: Lack of awareness about the blockchain technology

Blockchain technology is still in its nascent stage, with few applications getting traction among the industry verticals. Although the insurance industry has shown a positive trend in the adoption of technology, a lot needs to be done in terms of spreading awareness about the DLT and its diverse application areas in the insurance industry. The lack of awareness is one of the foremost challenges. Hence, it needs to be addressed swiftly. Blockchain use cases with its successful implementation stories could potentially build up the momentum of adoption by the insurance industry. Insurance companies are grappling with frauds, risk, compliance, and security issues, which could be addressed through the successful implementation of blockchain technology. Thus, creating awareness could drive the growth of blockchain technology adoption.

Scope of the Report

The research report categorizes the Blockchain in Insurance Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-segments:

By Provider

Application and solution provider

Middleware provider

Infrastructure and protocols provider

By Application

GRC management

Death and claims management

Identity management and fraud detection

Payments

Smart contracts

Others (content storage management and customer communication)

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Key Market Players

Applied Blockchain (UK), Algorythmix (India), Auxesis Group (India), AWS (US), Bitfury (US)

Recent Developments

In May 2018, Microsoft launched Azure Blockchain Workbench, a set of new tools to build apps quickly in minimum time.

In April 2018, BTL announced the launch of its proprietary blockchain platform Interbit and made it available for testing and feedback. The company plans to make Interbit fully commercial through regular software releases. Interbit can be licensed by developers and businesses who can build and share their applications in a trusted ecosystem.

In March 2018, AWS partnered with Luxoft Holding, a technology consulting firm, to offer blockchain solutions certified to run on AWS. Luxoft Holding implemented a digital ledger solution using the Hyperledger Fabric network. This solution runs on AWS and had developed the digital interfaces to link the legacy systems to each member in the insurance claims process, which is specifically used in the healthcare industry.

In November 2017, SAP partnered with SophiaTX to introduce an open-source platform to primarily integrate SAP with the blockchain technology and enhance the business operations. This partnership would create a product that would be suitable for business users while providing superior functionalities and features.

In October 2017, IBM launched a new blockchain banking solution that helps financial institutions expedite global payments. This solution uses IBM’s blockchain technology and collaborates with technology partners, such as Stellar.org and KlickEx Group, to enhance speed so that the financial institutions can settle payment transactions in real-time on a single network.

