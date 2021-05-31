Healthcare Cybersecurity Market 2021-2027 Future Scope | Global Players – IBM, Kaspersky Lab, MacAfee, Palo Alto Networks

The Healthcare Cybersecurity Market size is projected to reach USD 25.2 Billion by 2027, from USD XX billion in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during 2021-2027.

Latest added Healthcare Cybersecurity Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Cisco Systems., FireEye, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Fortified Health Security and McAfee.

This report studies the Healthcare Cybersecurity Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Healthcare Cybersecurity Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market, By Solution (Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Antivirus and Antimalware, Security Information and Event Management, Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System), End User (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology, Health Insurance, Hospitals) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027".

Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Healthcare Cybersecurity Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Global Healthcare Cyber Security Market: Snapshot

The global healthcare cyber security market is predicted to lay a strong foundation of propelling growth on the growing need of network security, a type of IT security widely sought by healthcare organizations. Access control and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation are some of the highly sophisticated types of network security solutions that ensure protection. Interestingly, the end-user expenditure on these solutions is prognosticated to continue seeing a rise due to its mounting awareness. In 2016, network security showcased a dominating performance in the market. Other types of security such as wireless, cloud, and application could also contribute to the overall growth.

While cyberattacks are prophesied to be amongst the primary drivers of growth in the global healthcare cyber security market, data breaches could well be in the run. An escalating count of healthcare institutions are expected to take to cyber security solutions to protect patient and their own data too. The implementation of connect medical devices and digital medical record systems coupled with the surging usage of laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other mobile devices is foretold to set the tone for a valuable demand in the market.

Focus on the introduction of technologically advanced solutions could be a key strategy adopted by leading players operating in the global healthcare cyber security market, followed by merger and acquisition. The rapid shift toward cloud computing technology is envisaged to supplement an additional boost to the demand in the market. More opportunities could take position in the market as players look to run new strategies to magnify their presence.

Cyber security technologies and solutions are evolving due to the changing threat landscape, where threats are becoming smarter and damaging. In today’s connected health environment, cyber security is no longer an option or afterthought whereas it is a critical strategic asset that is being addressed by every organization. Over the past decade, healthcare industry has implemented a healthcare information technology (healthcare IT) infrastructure to access, send and receive electronic health data. Given that medical records contain a wealth of information that can be used for identity theft and fraud (such as social security number, address or claims data), personal health information carries a higher value on the black market than other industries. The key factors driving the healthcare security market is the increasing cyber-attack threat. Recent estimates suggest that in the period from 2016 to 2020, approximately 37 million healthcare records were compromised in data breaches. Moreover, rise in the patent infringement cases, business records, medical identity fraud, and loss of patient health records are expected to boost the healthcare cyber security market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. However, lack of awareness about cyber security related to the healthcare industry would act as a restraining factor, thereby hampering the growth of the healthcare cyber security market.

The global healthcare cyber security market has been segmented into solution type, end user and geography. On the basis of the solution type, the healthcare cyber security market has been segmented into risk and compliance management, identity and access management, security information and event management, and intrusion detection system (IDS)/intrusion prevention system (IPS), firewalls, antivirus, antimalware software, data encryption software, and others. The identity and access management is the fastest growing segment in the healthcare cyber security market. The market for end users in segmented into pharmaceuticals & chemicals manufactures, medical devices companies, health insurance companies, hospitals and others. Pharmaceutical companies held the major share of healthcare cyber security market in 2014 and is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. During the past decade, cyber-attacks on medical device companies, insurance and pharma companies is on the rise, thus fueling the market growth of healthcare cyber security market.

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the healthcare cyber security market followed by Europe in 2014, due to the presence of highly developed medical and healthcare infrastructure, high spending on the healthcare information technology, presence of the major pharmaceutical and medical devices companies in the region and government initiatives which have led the growth of the healthcare cyber security market. Asia Pacific is the most attractive market for the healthcare cyber security market due to the rapid improvement in the healthcare industry, economic development in the countries such as China, Japan, India and Australia, which would further booth the healthcare cyber security market during the focus period. Rest of the world holds immense potential for the growth as there are untapped opportunities in the health care cyber security market.

Developing a cyber-security platform is no more an option today, it is a necessity. Some of the major players engaging in the health care cyber security market include Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, MacAfee, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, FireEye, Inc., Northrop Grumma Corporation, Kaspersky Lab and others.

This study by MarketDigits is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

Below is a snapshot of these quadrants.

1. Customer Experience Map

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touchpoints. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

2. Insights and Tools

The various insights in the study are based on elaborate cycles of primary and secondary research the analysts engage with during the course of research. The analysts and expert advisors at MarketDigits adopt industry-wide, quantitative customer insights tools and market projection methodologies to arrive at results, which makes them reliable. The study not just offers estimations and projections, but also an uncluttered evaluation of these figures on the market dynamics. These insights merge data-driven research framework with qualitative consultations for business owners, CXOs, policy makers, and investors. The insights will also help their customers overcome their fears.

3. Actionable Results

The findings presented in this study by MarketDigits are an indispensable guide for meeting all business priorities, including mission-critical ones. The results when implemented have shown tangible benefits to business stakeholders and industry entities to boost their performance. The results are tailored to fit the individual strategic framework. The study also illustrates some of the recent case studies on solving various problems by companies they faced in their consolidation journey.

4. Strategic Frameworks

The study equips businesses and anyone interested in the market to frame broad strategic frameworks. This has become more important than ever, given the current uncertainty due to COVID-19. The study deliberates on consultations to overcome various such past disruptions and foresees new ones to boost the preparedness. The frameworks help businesses plan their strategic alignments for recovery from such disruptive trends. Further, analysts at MarketDigits helps you break down the complex scenario and bring resiliency in uncertain times.

