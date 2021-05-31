Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market : Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Charts with 2021’s Biggest Figures | Tesla, Leviton, and ChargePoint

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market size is projected to grow from XX thousand units in 2020 to 30,758 thousand units by 2027, at a CAGR of 46.6%.

Factors such as growing demand for energy-efficient commuting, governments supporting electric vehicles, and their charging infrastructure through preferencial policies, subsidies, and tax rebates have led to a growing demand for this segment along with the fact that within the next 2 decades, many governments around the world have announced plans to phase out fossil fuel vehicles from the market.

Increasing investments by governments across the globe to develop charging infrastructure and incentives offered to buyers will create opportunities for OEMs to expand their revenue stream and geographical presence. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth owing to the high demand for electric vehicles and aggressive reforms from governments of countries like China, Japan, South Korea and their efforts to promote growth of EV Charging infrastructure to make EV charging more accessible. Meanwhile the North American and European markets are growing due to the government initiatives and growing demand for fast charging segment. However, factors like high costs involved in initial investments for fast charging, need for better batteries, charging time of EV vehicles being much higher than fossil fuel vehicles (Specially in case of Level 1 and Level 2 Charging), charging compatablity not being uniform, grid capacity and current trend of pricing of EV being higher than their fossil fuel counterparts could hamper the growth of global EV and electric vehicle charging stations market.

COVID-19 Impact On Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market:

The production and sales of new vehicles had come to a halt across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted in the initial outbreak of COVID 19. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their businesses. Hence, vehicle manufacturers had to adjust the production volume. However, when it came to EV charging stations, their numbers grew at a faster rate compared to previous year as varioous countries are planning to speed up the EV usage and have increased investment in EV charging infrastructure. The automotive industry is highly capital-intensive and relies on frequent financing to continue operations. Thus, the production suspension during the outbreak and lower demand may have an unprecedented impact on electric vehicle sales. During the pandemic, the number of level 2 EV charging stations grew at a fast rate as many people adopted to semi-personal usage of ev charging points set up in their home garages, office areas etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries had imposed a complete lockdown of more than two months, which, in turn, has impacted electric vehicle charging stations production. Manufacturing units around the world were shut down, and EV charging sales had taken a huge hit in the first two quarters of 2020. However, the majority of the automakers and EV charging providers resumed EV chargers production with limited production and necessary measures.

Although most OEMs did not report any major losses, there were few OEMs, which suffered from the outbreak. For instance, BYD’s profits fell by 85% in the first quarter of 2020. Similarly, companies like Tesla, ChargePoint, Shell, BP, ABB, Shneider electric, Siemens etc suffered losses in Q1 2020, however their EV charging business had recovered by Q3 2020 and kept growing since then. In the following months their EV charging stations business improved compared to the previous year.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Low charging costs

One of the most important factors driving the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market is the increasing prices of petroleum products. Consumers from emerging countries are already affected by the increased cost of petrol. Electrical Vehicles operating on electricity will reduce the operating cost of usage for these vehicles. Manufacturers are expected to develop EV’s with better Battery life and longer usage duration. Another major factor driving this segment is the reducing cost of EV with the reduction of battery cost which may lead to increase in demand for EV’s and EV charging stations.

Restraint: High Initial Cost for Fast chargers

The biggest hurdle in the growth of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is the high initial cost for Level 3 fast chargers and ultra fast chargers. People are mostly used to using 5-7 mins in Fossil Fuel based vehicles while level 1 and level 2 chargers can take anywhere between 6-16 hours for a full charge. Thus we can see a demand for fast chargers in the market which can charge EV’s in less than 30 mins. However, the initial cost of a Level 3 charger can be quite high. This acts as a restraint for people who may want to switch to EV as charging for long duration may affect the already busy life of most people.

Opportunity: Government bodies encouraging Electric Charging Stations growth

The electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to grow with time and growing support from government bodies of different countries. Many countries have recognized the need to go electric to reduce the increasing pollution from automobiles, with the US and China already gearing up to electric vehicles. These countries have taken initiatives to improve the charging network across their states for ease of switching to EV’s and promoted this segment using incentives, tax rebates, preferential policies etc. China, US and some European countries have subsidized the setting up cost of EV charging stations at residential complexes, semi public areas, private homes etc.

Challenge: Charging time and Plug Type

One of the major challenges to Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market is reduction in charging time for Electric Vehicles daily usage. Currently there is R&D going on for faster EV charger types so that they can be charged in same time as a fossil fuel vehicle. Fast chargers are available in the market which can charge EV in less than 30 mins and since the last few years, ultra fast chargers have come out which can charge EV’s in less than 15 mins. Plug type is also a major challenge for EV charging as different EV’s have different plug types. This needs to be universalized so that every charging station can be used to charge any kind of EV.

The Super Charging segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

The Super charging segment is the fastest growing market. Earlier, Public charging stations were mostly set up as Level 2 Charging stations, but since the last few years, there has been a gradual shift to Super Chargers. Superchargers have lower charging time compared to normal charging stations and can charge EV’s in around 30 mins depending on battery specifications. these charging stations may be the most used charging type in the long run.

Level 2 Charging segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

The Level 2 Charging stations is currently having the largest market share among the 3 charging levels. By 2027, it is estimated that Level 2 Charging Stations will occupy a major share for EV charging usage. This may be due to the growing emphasis of public and semi public charging stations by governments across the world for overnight charging and that people are shifting to use of Level 2 chargers as private charging stations at their homes as the growth of Level 1 charging may be the slowest.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to hold the largest share by 2027

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market. Large scale growth of EV charging network in China, growing demand for affordable electric vehicles for daily use, and governments promoting electric vehicles are expected to drive the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period. China’s rapidly growing economy is driving the expansion of advanced technologies to improve electrification in the country. China has spent approximately USD 2.4 billion till 2020 to improve the charging facility infrastructure in the country. The Japnese, Korean Governments have also come up with measures to drastically improve the number of electric vehicle charging points across their countries in the coming years. The Indian government has also announced plans to equip 69,000 EV charging stations across india as part of its first phase of EV infrastructure growth, which may have a demand of 4 lakh charging stations by 2026.

Key Market Players

The global electric vehicle charging station market is dominated by major players such as ChargePoint (US), Shell(The Netherlands), Blink Charging(US), BYD(China), and Tesla(US). These companies offer extensive products and solutions for the electric vehicle charging stations industry and have strong distribution networks at the global level, and they invest heavily in R&D to develop new products.

Scope of the report

This research report categorizes the electric vehicle charging stations market based on Charging Level, Charging Point Type, Charging Installation type, Charging Infrastructure type, Charging application type, DC fast charging type, electric bus charging type and Region

Based on the Charging Level:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Based on the Charging Point Type:

Normal Charging

Super Charging

Inductive Charging

Based on the Installation type:

Portable Charger

Fixed Charger

Based on the Charging Infrastructure Type:

CCS

CHADEMO

Normal Charge

Tesla Super Charger

Type 2 (IEC 621196)

Based on the application type:

Private

Public

Based on the DC fast charging:

Fast

Ultra Fast

Based on the electric bus charging type:

Off-board Top-down Pantograph

On-board Bottom-up Pantograph

Charging Via connector

Based on the region:

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea North America US Canada Europe Austria Denmark France Germany Netherlands Norway Spain Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom



Recent Developments

In September 2020, Tesla acquired German ATW automation, which is a company specializing in battery modules.

In September 2020, Seimens received a supply contract to power E-Buses across New-Zealand.

In August 2020, BYD launched mobile charging service to enable customers to charge their EV’s on the go in emergency conditions.

In July 2020, ABB started construction of a USD 30 Million facility for construction of EV chargers for global demand in Netherlands.

In March 2020, BYD announced plans to expand into Brazil for EV charging stations and EV market.

In march 2020, ABB acquired Chinese EV charging provider, ChargeDot to strengthen its emobility portfolio.

In October 2019, Shell introduced its business hub for companies which require swiching or scaling up e-mobility.

In September 2019, ChargePoint launched HomeFlex charger (50amp).

In March 2019, Tesla launched the 3rd generation supercharger.

In September 2018, ABB launched a new AC Wallbox for low cost EV charging for businesses and private use.

In April 2018, Siemens made a supply contract to supply EV chargers for Ebuses in Denmark.

In December 2017, Chargepoint introduced Vallet view, a feature to see real time charging status.

