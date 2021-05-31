Blockchain Identity Management Market : Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Charts with 2021’s Biggest Figures | Huhtamaki, Footprint, Hoffmaster Group, Inc., Biopak

The global Blockchain Identity Management Market size was USD XX Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,929.9 Million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.5% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2020, and the forecast period is from 2021 to 2027.

Latest added Blockchain Identity Management Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are IBM, AWS, Civic Technologies, KYC-Chain, Bitfury, Evernym. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Blockchain Identity Management Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Blockchain Identity Management Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/blockchain-identity-management-market/sample

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Blockchain Identity Management Market, By Service Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and e-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Blockchain Identity Management Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Blockchain Identity Management Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/blockchain-identity-management-market/toc

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the blockchain identity management market by provider, vertical, and region. The report analyzes the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. It profiles the key players of the market and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies, such as new product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. The report also covers detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the blockchain identity management market begins with capturing data from various industry associations and consortiums, such as Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), Hyperledger Consortium, Global Blockchain Business Council, Blockchain Collaborative Consortium (BCCC), and R3CEV Blockchain Consortium, and other sources, including company financials, journals, press releases, paid databases, and annual reports. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size from the revenue of the key players in the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, executives, and cybersecurity technologists. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and to arrive at the exact statistics for all the segments and subsegments.

The blockchain identity management market comprises major solution providers, such as, IBM (US), AWS (US), Civic Technologies (US), KYC-Chain (Hong Kong), Bitfury (US), Evernym (US), Factom (US), Netki (US), ShoCard (US), UniquID (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Bitnation (Switzerland), Nodalblock (Spain), EdgeSecure (Airbitz, US), Blockverify (UK), Peer Ledger (Canada), Cambridge Blockchain (US), uPort (US), Originalmy (Brazil), Neuroware (Malaysia), Tradle (US), Existenceid (Australia), Coinfirm (Poland), and BTL Group (Canada). The stakeholders in the market include blockchain identity management technology providers, independent software vendors, consulting firms, system integrators, Value-added Resellers (VARs), and Information Technology (IT) agencies.

Key target audience of the blockchain identity management market report is given below:

Regulatory bodies

Blockchain technology solution vendors

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Consulting firms

VARs

“The study answers several questions for the stakeholders; primarily, which market segments to focus on in the next 2 to 5 years for prioritizing their efforts and investments.”

Scope of the Blockchain Identity Management Market Report

The research report segments the market into the following submarkets:

Blockchain Identity Management Market By Provider

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Market By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Retail and e-Commerce

Transport and Logistics

Real Estate

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others (Automotive, Education, and Energy & Utilities)

Blockchain Identity Management Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the North American blockchain identity management market

Further breakdown of the European market

Further breakdown of the APAC market

Further breakdown of the MEA market

Further breakdown of the Latin American market

Company Information

Detailed analysis was performed to get detailed information regarding the competitors in the blockchain identity management market based on their solutions offerings and business strategies. The report reviews the major players offering blockchain identity management solutions. In addition, the report will outline the findings and analysis on how well each blockchain identity management provider performs within the MarketDigits criteria.

The blockchain identity management market is expected to grow from USD XX Million in 2020 to USD 1,929.9 Million by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.5% during the forecast period. The major driving factors in the market are, rising security concerns with existing models across the globe, growing demand for blockchain identity solutions across industry verticals and for self-sovereign identification, and easing the business functions through high-transaction speed and immutability.

The blockchain identity management market research study aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across segments, such as provider, vertical, and region. The vertical segment covers Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); government; healthcare and life sciences; telecom and IT; retail and e-commerce; transport and logistics; real estate; media and entertainment; travel and hospitality; and others (automotive, education, and energy & utilities). The real estate vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The blockchain technology for identity management’s solution and services’ various advantages, such as the integration and the verification of the users more accurately, while addressing the challenges pertaining to the data management and privacy will encourage organizations to adopt the blockchain identity management solutions on a large scale.

The blockchain identity management market has been segmented on the basis of providers into 3 categories: application providers, middleware providers, and infrastructure providers. These providers offer infrastructure to develop in the blockchain-based platforms. Among these types, the application providers type is the fastest growing segment in the overall market. The introduction of technologically advanced blockchain solutions has witnessed a certain level of adoption across industry verticals thereby fuelling the overall market growth.

In terms of geographic coverage, the blockchain identity management market has been segmented into 5 major regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest size of the overall market in 2018. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The strong presence of key industry players of blockchain technology solutions in the region is the main driving factor for the market. Various organizations including governments in North America are adopting the blockchain identity management technology.

Furthermore, APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing venture capital funding, significant growth in the number of startups venturing into the marketspace, and governments focusing on regulating the blockchain technology. The key financial hubs and government organizations in major APAC countries, such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Singapore, provide many opportunities for the adoption of the blockchain identity management solutions. However, lack of common set of regulatory standards and uncertain regulatory landscape and concerns over the authenticity of the user can hinder the growth of the market in various regions.

The major Blockchain Identity Management Market vendors include IBM (US), AWS (US), Civic Technologies (US), KYC-Chain (Hong Kong), Bitfury (US), Evernym (US), Factom (US), Netki (US), ShoCard (US), UniquID (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Bitnation (Switzerland), Nodalblock (Spain), EdgeSecure (Airbitz) (US), Blockverify (UK), Peer Ledger (Canada), Cambridge Blockchain (US), uPort (US), Originalmy (Brazil), Neuroware (Malaysia), Tradle (US), Existenceid (Australia), Coinfirm (Poland), and BTL Group (Canada). These players majorly adopted partnerships and new product launches as the key growth strategies to offer feature-rich blockchain identity management solutions to their customers and enter new regions.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the Blockchain Identity Management market by headset type (standalone, smartphone enabled and PC-connected),by application (military, education, entertainment and media, retail, real estate and healthcare), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market (Blockchain Identity Management market, Blockchain Identity Management market share) dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this Blockchain Identity Management market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this Blockchain Identity Management (Blockchain Identity Management market, Blockchain Identity Management market share) market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this Blockchain Identity Management (Blockchain Identity Management market share) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the Blockchain Identity Management (Blockchain Identity Management market share) market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the Blockchain Identity Management (Blockchain Identity Management market share) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this Blockchain Identity Management (Blockchain Identity Management market share) market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this Blockchain Identity Management (Blockchain Identity Management market share) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/blockchain-identity-management-market/analyst

About MarketDigits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : [email protected]