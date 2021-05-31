Drug Screening Market : Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Charts with 2021’s Biggest Figures | Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Alere

The global Drug Screening Market is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2027, from USD XX billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.3%.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on "Drug Screening Market, By Product (Equipment, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables, Laboratory Services), Sample Type (Breath Sample, Urine Sample, Hair Sample, Oral Fluid Sample), End-User & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027".

Growth in this market is attributed to the rising drug & alcohol consumption, the enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, government funding in major markets, and regulatory approvals and product and service launches. On the other hand, bans on alcohol consumption in Islamic countries and the prohibition of drug testing at workplaces in certain regions are some major factors that may hinder the market growth

COVID-19 impact on the drug screening market

COVID-19 has resulted in significant disruptions to businesses and economic activities globally and is expected to have a short-term negative impact on the drug screening market due to limited or non-availability of medical facilities/treatment centers, harm reduction service providers, and the fear of infection transmission. To reduce the strain on the healthcare system and decrease disease transmission, various governments worldwide provided guidelines to postpone or delay non-essential medical and surgical procedures. Restrictions and lockdowns were also imposed in travel, business operations, public gatherings, and shelter-in-place orders, all of which have further impacted market growth. Several countries across the globe announcing nationwide lockdowns and the temporary closures of industries, manufacturing, production, and business development have been severely affected. Trade barriers have further negatively impacted the demand-supply gap. Companies operating in the drug screening market have witnessed disruptions in the global supply chain, reduced demand, or suspension of operations by their customers.

Global Drug screening Market Dynamics

DRIVER: Growing drug and alcohol consumption

Drug abuse and alcohol consumption are increasing across the globe. According to the World Drug Report 2019, in 2017, about 5.5% of the global population aged 15–64 consumed drugs at least once. In 2017, 35 million people had substance use disorders, a 14.8% increase from 30.5 million in 2016. In the same year, 585,000 people died as a result of drug use. The extent of harm caused by drugs is equal to losing 28 million years of “healthy” life (disability-adjusted life years or DALYs) globally. Alcohol consumption has shown similar increases, with consequences witnessed in the rising incidence of impaired driving. To curb the menace of drug and alcohol abuse, authorities in various countries are focusing on implementing comprehensive drug and alcohol testing measures. Thus, the demand for drug and alcohol testing is expected to increase in the coming years.

RESTRAINT: prohibition on workplace drug testing in some countries

Some countries, such as Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and South Africa, consider drug and alcohol testing at the workplace to be a violation of employee privacy. For instance, in France, pre-employment drug testing is only performed when physicians recommend the test. In Poland and the Czech Republic, drug and alcohol tests in the workplace are prohibited. In Canada, the Eastern Canadian case laws permit drug and alcohol testing only when workplace operations are inherently dangerous or where drug and alcohol testing is limited to a few special cases. This may hinder the adoption of drug and alcohol testing in these markets.

OPPORTUNITY: Emerging economies

Fingerprint-based drug testing is a relatively new concept that has gained ground due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus has made it difficult to carry out drug testing in hospitals, labs, and other facilities because of the risk of transmitting the infection. Here, fingerprint-based drug screening can help limit the spread of COVID; it is non-invasive, less time-consuming, hygienic, enables social distancing, portable, user-friendly, and requires no specific preparation for sample collection and handling. This test is very easy to implement whenever and wherever required, thus offering flexible and effective workplace drug testing. The test analyzes small traces of sweat in the fingerprint to detect drug and drug metabolites. If this test is widely adopted, it is expected to replace urine, hair, and blood-based drug tests. This is a significant opportunity for the market players to capitalize on in the drug screening market.

The rapid testing devices segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on product, the drug screening market is segmented into analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. Rapid testing devices market is further subsegmented into urine testing devices and oral fluid testing devices. The urine testing devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. However, the oral fluid testing devices segment is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the benefits it offers such as shorter detection window, non-invasive nature, and low risk of sample tampering.

The urine sample segment dominated the drug screening market in 2019.

The global drug screening market by sample type is segmented into urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other samples. The urine sample segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019; however, the oral fluid samples segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The workplace end-user segment accounted for the largest share of the drug screening market in 2019 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the drug screening market is segmented into workplaces, criminal justice systems & law enforcement, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools & colleges, hospitals, individual users, and drug testing laboratories. In 2019, the workplace testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth of this end-user segment can be attributed to the growing safety concerns in the workplace and the increasing number of organizations that have made regular drug screening mandatory.

North America was the largest regional market for drug screening market in 2019.

The drug screening market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America was the largest regional segment of the overall market, followed by Europe. The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as rising consumption of illicit drugs, availability of government funding to curb drug abuse, and the presence of laws supporting drug screening, and growing burden of accidents due to unsafe levels of alcohol consumption.

The prominent players operating in this market include LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Alere (US), OraSure (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), LifeLoc (US), MPD Inc. (US), Omega Laboratories (US), Premier Biotech (US), Psychemedics (US), Roche (Switzerland), Shimadzu (Japan), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

This report categorizes the drug screening market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Product and Service

Drug Screening Products Analytical Instruments Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Breathalyzers Fuel-cell Breathalyzers Semiconductor Breathalyzers Other Breathalyzers Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Drug Testing Cups Dip Cards Drug Testing Cassettes Oral Fluid Testing Devices Consumables Assay Kits Sample Collection Tubes Calibrators & Controls Other Consumables

Drug Screening Services

By Sample Type

Urine Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Breath Samples

Hair Samples

Other Samples

By End User

Workplaces

Drug Testing Laboratories

Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies

Hospitals

Drug Treatment Centers

Individual Users

Pain Management Centers

Schools & Colleges

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK RoE

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World LATAM MEA



In 2020, LabCorp Entered into a multi-year agreement with Infirmary Health (US) to offer laboratory testg services in the eastern Gulf Coast.

In 2020, Psychemedics introduced a vaping panel test that detects the ingestion of marijuana, CBD, and nicotine drugs by all methods, including electronic cigarettes or smoking

In 2019, Quest Diagnostics acquired some assets of the clinical laboratory services business of Boston Clinical Laboratories. This allowed BCL’s patients and providers to access Quest services.

In 2017, Alfa Scientific Designs introduced a new product line, Instant-view-PLUS.

