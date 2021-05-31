5G in Defense Market : Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Charts with 2021’s Biggest Figures | Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia Networks, Samsung, NEC

The global 5G in Defense Market size is projected to grow from USD 64 million in 2020 to USD 1,318 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 57.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Factors such as the are the Higher network speed and lower latency in 5G , and growing adoption of autonomous and connected devices are driving factors assisting the growth of the 5G in defense market.

5G in defense Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing adoption of autonomous and connected devices

5G technology can support up to 1 million devices in a square km range (approximately). This means multiple devices such as sensors can be connected to each other using a 5G network. All autonomous systems or platforms work on a network through which data is transferred. This data is interpreted and then received by the systems through the network, which is used to take action by the autonomous systems. With a network that has higher speed and low latency, such systems will work more efficiently. For instance, the communication between an unmanned aerial vehicle and its controller will be quick and efficient when on a 5G network compared to current communication systems. Autonomous platforms, such as armored vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles, can function efficiently with a secured 5G network.

The 5G network is observed to have improved the functioning of autonomous systems. Countries like China, the US, and Israel are testing and/or operating 5G technology within their military forces. European countries, such as France and Italy, are also looking forward to implementing 5G within their military forces. The increasing use of autonomous systems and connected devices will further increase the demand for the 5G network.

Restraint: Lack of standards and protocols for use of 5G

5G is an upcoming technology, and for developing, managing, and successfully implementing 5G infrastructure, companies require protocols and rules to follow. At present, very few countries are utilizing 5G in the military arena, resulting in a lack of standards and protocols. There is a delay by the international community in the use of 5G for the military due to the unavailability of adequate hardware suppliers. Some of the major suppliers are Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), and Ericsson (Sweden).

As the 5G infrastructure for defense is in the development phase, the companies involved in this technology have to face issues related to access to information, experimentation with military platforms, and availability of regulations for development and testing, among others. The shortage of skilled manpower is also an issue faced by defense firms. As 5G technology in the military is still in its early stage of lifecycle, the workforce possessing in-depth knowledge of this technology is limited. Thus, the impact of this restraining factor is likely to continue during the initial years of the forecast period.

Opportunity: Growth of IoT

Wide adoption and continuous advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) are among the factors transforming various industries by connecting several types of devices, appliances, systems, and services. IoT is among the use cases that the 5G network would support; for instance, it enables the communication between a large number of sensors and connected devices. IoT application requirements can be categorized as high power, low-latency applications (e.g., border surveillance), low power, and long-range IoT applications (e.g., smart base). To support these requirements of emerging IoT applications, categorized as massive machine-type communication and mission-critical applications, the 5G market is expected to gain traction. Also, the need to provide uninterrupted internet connectivity to an increasing number of devices, along with a reduction in power consumption, is driving the growth of the 5G market

Challenge: Security concerns on collaboration with 5G suppliers

Many countries, such as the US, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK, are looking forward to identifying potential 5G suppliers and integrators. Players such as Huawei, Nokia, and Ericsson have been dominating the 5G market. Since the implementation is for defense purposes, the security of data and network is of utmost importance. The US is firm on not procuring hardware and solutions from unreliable sources, where data security can be a concern. It has decided to ban companies from China, especially Huawei. A similar request for a ban on Huawei has been made by the Canadian military to the government. In the wake of strong competition between China and the US, the US is pressuring G7 countries to implement similar policies. European countries have directly not agreed to the ban of infrastructure from Chinese companies; however, they have planned for a limited period of contract. European countries prefer buying 5G devices from the European region to ensure data security. In Asia, countries like India are also looking forward to banning Chinese companies wherever data sensitivity is of concern.

Concerns regarding the sharing of sensitive data with private companies exist. A military maintains data of each of its operations and activities, and sharing that data with others may jeopardize its plans and security. There are also concerns about cloud-based storage services, which are vulnerable to cyber-attacks, leading to the loss of sensitive information.

By Communication Infrastructure, the small cell segment projected to dominate 5G in defense market during forecast period.

Small cell segment growth is attributed to the large-scale deployment of small cells by 5G network operator. With the further introduction of the 5G network, the data connectivity speed is expected to increase significantly. As small cells can help facilitate 5G deployment, they are anticipated to play a pivotal role in the market for 5G communication infrastructure.

By platform, the airborne segment to lead 5G in defense market during forecast period.

By platform, the airborne segment is projected to register highest CAGR of 62.6% during the forecast period. With advancements in 5G technology, airborne applications (such as drones) and mission-critical communications will be able to perform with increased efficiency.

North America is projected to lead the 5G in defense market during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to lead the 5G in defense market during the forecast period owing to increased investments by the US Department of Defense in 5G technology. The US is projected to be the largest developer and operator of 5G technology globally, resulting in a large share of the North American region in the global market. 5G technology in defense helps improve the processing and functioning of ISR (intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance) systems, enables new command and control systems, enhances augmented and virtual reality applications, modernizes maintenance processes, and improves efficiency in logistics supply using technologies such as blockchain. With the increasing use of connected systems through IoT, a need for low-latency communication technology has risen. The allocation of a wide frequency band to the US military has opened new opportunities for system designers to develop 5G enabled components and enhance the operational efficiency of all related systems

The 5G in defense market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Thales Group (France), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Ligado Networks (US), and Wind River Systems, Inc. (US).

Scope Of The Report

The study categorizes the 5G in defense market based on communication infrastructure,by core network technology,by platform,by end user,by network type,by chipset, by operational frequency and by installation and Region.

Communication Infrastructure

Small cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Core network technology

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Fog Computing (FC)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Platform

Land

Naval

Airborne

End user

Military

Homeland security

Network type

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

Chipset

Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) Chipset

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chipset

Millimeter Wave (mmWave) Chipset

Operational Frequency

Low

Medium

High

Installation

New Implementation

Upgradation

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Recent Developments

In July 2020, Deutsche Telekom entered into a contract with Ericsson for 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) deployment after Ericsson delivers successful modernization of their 2G/3G/4G networks..

In April 2020, Omnispace announced that it had selected Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), to develop the initial component of its satellite-based Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure. This will advance Omnispace’s vision to deliver a global hybrid communications network based on 3GPP standards. Thales Alenia Space will design and build an initial set of two satellites for operation in non-geostationary orbit (NGSO).

In August 2020, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announced a collaboration with Intel Corporation to create a flexible radio platform that addresses 5G network design challenges and will enable customers to scale their 5G networks more quickly and economically.

In May 2020, Ericsson entered into a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. for standalone architecture (SA) 5G. T-Mobile partnered closely with leaders across the industry to notch several world-first achievements. Ericsson helped T-Mobile achieve the following: first SA 5G data session between commercial modems from two suppliers on a production network, first low-band SA 5G voice call using Evolved Packet System (EPS) fallback to VoLTE. This enables high-quality voice services utilizing VoLTE in the SA architecture while the industry is fully developing voice over new radio (VoNR) 5G technology.

In Febuary 2020, Marvell and Analog Devices, Inc. announced a technology collaboration leveraging Marvell’s industry-leading 5G digital platform and ADI’s wideband RF transceiver technology to deliver fully optimized solutions for 5G base stations. As part of the collaboration, the companies will offer fully integrated 5G digital front-end (DFE) ASIC solutions with tightly coupled RF transceivers and will collaborate to develop next-generation Radio Units (RU).

