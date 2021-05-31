E-Bike Market  Analysis by Growth, segmentation, performance, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2027

E-Bike market report helps to know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. With the global market data provided in the report, it has become easy to achieve global perspective for an international business. The scope of this market research report can be expanded from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players. The market report highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. In the credible E-Bike marketing report, the complete and crystal clear outline of the market is penned down which is useful for many businesses.

E-bike market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 23,503.51 million by 2027. Increasing concerns regarding pollution level is aiding growth of this market.

E-bike market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global e-bike market.

Accell Group, Derby Cycle, JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO.,LTD., AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Karbon Kinetics Ltd, Solex Cycle North America Inc., ITALJET SPA, GenZe by Mahindra (a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.), A2B, Amego Electric Vehicles Inc., Pedego Electric Bikes, Riese & Müller GmbH, M1-Sporttechnik, F.I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A., Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO.,LTD., Giant Bicycles, Trek Bicycle Corporation, myStromer AG, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. among others.

Impact of Covid-19 in E-Bike Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the E-Bike market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Global e-bike market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on the basis of battery type, hub motor location, mode, battery power, class and usage. The growth among segments helps to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of battery type, the e-bike market is segmented into lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer, nickel metal hydride, lead acid, sealed lead acid, and others. In 2020, lithium-ion segment dominates the battery type segment due to its less maintenance and longer durability, however, lithium-ion polymer segment is growing at higher rate as it is an advanced version of lithium-ion batteries with better durability.

On the basis of hub motor location, the e-bike market is segmented into mid drive hub motor, rear hub motor, and front hub motor. In 2020, hub motor location segment is dominated by mid drive hub motor segment as it is the most suited design for pedelec e-bike and pedal assisted e-bikes which are widely consumed worldwide. Also, due to its better weight distribution, mid drive hub motor based e-bikes are preferred.

On the basis of mode, the e-bike market is segmented into pedal assist, and throttle. In 2020, pedal assist segment is majorly used by consumers as it gives features of cycling as well electric assistance for longer cruise, hence pedal assist dominates the mode segment.

On the basis of battery power, the e-bike market is segmented into under 750 W, and over 750 W. In 2020, under 750 W segment holds the largest market share in battery power segment and is expected to grow at higher rate as under 750 W batteries are light weighted in comparison to over 750 W batteries. Also, regulations from various governments help under 750 W batteries to dominate the segment.

On the basis of class, the e-bike market is segmented into class I (pedal assist/pedelec), class II (throttle), and class III (speed pedelec). In 2020, in coherency with pedal assist mode, class I (pedal assist/pedelec) segment dominates the class segment given these type of e-bikes are widely favored by health conscious people over full throttle e-bikes.

On the basis of usage, the e-bike market is segmented into city/urban, cruise, mountain/trekking bikes, racing, cargo, and others. In 2020, city/urban segment holds major chunk of usage segment as most of the e-bikes purchased are used in urban areas for cost effective and eco-friendly commuting for short distances, for instance, commuting to workplace or office.

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Global E-Bike Market, By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Ion Polymer, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lead Acid, Sealed Lead Acid, Others), Hub Motor Location (Mid Drive Hub Motor, Rear Hub Motor, Front Hub Motor), Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle), Battery Power (Under 750W, Over 750W), Class (Class I (Pedal Assist/Pedelec), Class II (Throttle), Class III (Speed Pedelec)), Usage (City/Urban, Cruise, Mountain/Trekking Bikes, Racing, Cargo, and Others), Country (U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

