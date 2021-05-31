Quantum Dot Market Size, Share and Charts with 2021’s Biggest Figures | Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Altair Nanotechnology

The Quantum Dot Market is expected to grow from USD XX billion in 2020 to USD 10.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.6%. The factors such as increasing demand for quantum dot in display devices and advanced features of quantum dot are creating scope for the quantum dot industry.

Quantum Dot Market Dynamics

Driver: High demand for quantum dots in display devices

Quantum dots produce high peak brightness for many optimized devices, including TVs and large-format displays. Quantum dots use a pure blue backlight and accurate red and green filters to produce a true white light, which can then be filtered into better-looking colors so that manufacturers can drive up the color brightness and gamut of the display. This has led display and TV manufacturers to make use of quantum dots. Thus, the use of quantum dots has grown in the last several years as this technology is providing manufacturers with an efficient way of producing the next generation of brilliant, high-definition TV screens.

Restraint: Limited availability of rare-earth materials

Quantum dots are tiny semiconductor nanomaterials that are made from different synthesis and manufacturing methods. They are the class of materials having similar specific properties. Most of these raw materials possess the best characteristics suitable for quantum dots but are not easily available. However, most of these materials are highly toxic and not environmentally friendly; for example, cadmium. As of now, mostly cadmium has been used as the most efficient raw material for making quantum dots. Cadmium possesses some distinct characteristics such as high brightness and intensity, which are useful in the optoelectronics application. Cadmium, selenium, and indium are increasingly used in quantum dots. However, these materials are rarely found in nature; therefore, it is crucial to use them optimally.

Opportunity: Rising adoption of quantum dots in LED lighting

Display and lighting are 2 major industries in the quantum dot market. At present, quantum dot technology is the most attractive alternative to conventional display technologies. This technology is likely to be commercialized soon in the lighting segment as lighting solution providers have started using quantum dots for manufacturing lighting devices. For instance, in May 2019, OSRAM started using quantum dots for manufacturing LEDs. Quantum dots are expected to gain considerable acceptance due to their ability to offer outstanding efficiency and high color rendering indexes.

Challenge: Adverse impact of falling prices of conventional LCD/LED and OLED displays on quantum dot displays

The development of cost-effective manufacturing methods is expected to reduce the cost of competitive technologies such as OLED, LCD backlight, and LED. Prices of quantum dot hardware are expected to reduce in the next few years. The price of small quantum dots display substrates is also expected to reduce; this decline is likely to be countered in the long run by an increase in the size of substrates, which would be more expensive than existing panels. Therefore, quantum dot display prices need to be reduced to compete effectively with LCDs. Such a fall in prices of the competitive technologies can have a high impact on quantum dot-based displays in the short and long term.

Consumer to dominate the global quantum dot market during the forecast period.

The consumer vertical is expected to continue to account for the largest share of the quantum dot market. Many consumer electronics companies have started utilizing the quantum dot technology in their products as this technology could improve displays performance dramatically in terms of color gamut, color accuracy, and reduced power consumption. In addition, the unique characteristics of quantum dot such as high brightness, pure color, and wavelength tenability enable display designers to customize a spectrum of light to maximize both the efficiency and color performance of any display for incredible new user experience. As a result, the consumer vertical is expected to hold a major share of the quantum dot market during the forecast period.

Market for cadmium-free to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Cadmium-free quantum dot offer a safer and more sustainable option for manufacturers and consumers, giving them the color benefit associated with the technology without the risks associated with toxicity or potential regulatory limitations. Cadmium-free quantum dot also open up potential not just for displays, but for many more applications that include lighting solutions, solar cells, and biomedicine. As a result, the Cadmium-free quantum dot material segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Display devices to dominate quantum dot market (In terms of size) during the forecast period.

QLEDs have a narrow spectrum, high stability, which allows a considerable cost reduction; therefore, they are attractive for industrial manufacturers. With many advantages, quantum dot displays are considered as the next-generation display technology. Quantum dot are incorporated into a new generation of applications, including flat-panel TV screens, digital cameras, smartphones, gaming consoles, and personal digital assistant (PDA) devices. LEDs with quantum dot luminophores sound promising in the development of next-generation displays, and owing to this, the display devices hold a major share of the quantum dot market.

APAC to grow at highest CAGR in quantum dot market during the forecast period.

The adoption of quantum dot products in lighting, automotive, consumer electronics applications drives the quantum dot industry growth. As of now, quantum dot are in a pre-commercialization stage; however, in the coming years, the quantum dot will be deployed in mobile displays, batteries and energy storage systems, solar cells, medical devices, and solid-state lighting solutions. Therefore, APAC is expected to command the quantum dot market in the near future. The rising middle-class population with high disposable income and its demand for innovative products, along with improving manufacturing efficiencies, propels the growth of the market in APAC.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the market are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Nanosys (US), Nanoco Group (UK), NN-Labs (US), Quantum Materials (US), Ocean NanoTech (US), OSRAM Licht (Germany), Avantama (Switzerland), and Navillum Nanotechnologies (US).

Scope of the Report

In this research report, the quantum dot market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, vertical, and geography.

Quantum Dot Market, by Product Type

Display

Others Medical devices, Solar cells, Lasers, Photodetectors/ sensors Lighting (LED) Batteries and energy storage Transistors Others



Quantum Dot Market, by Material

Cadmium-Based

Cadmium-Free

Quantum Dot Market, by Vertical

Consumer

Commercial

Healthcare

Defense

Telecommunications.

Others

Quantum Dot Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Recent Developments

In January 2020, Samsung unveiled its latest lineup of QLED 8K and Lifestyle TVs ahead of CES 2020. The company introduced the Q950TS QLED 8K TV. It is the industry’s first 8K TV to combine a striking, ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and impressive surround-sound audio.

In August 2019, Nanosys signed a license agreement with Yissum, the technology transfer and research development company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, for a worldwide patent portfolio related to quantum dot technology. Under the agreement, Yissum will grant Nanosys a sub-licensable, royalty-bearing license to its patented technology for quantum dot in the display, lighting, and healthcare applications.

In August 2019, Quantum Materials Corp. acquired assets of Capstan Platform, a developer of blockchain technology, to capture new market opportunities by bringing physical and digital platforms together.

In July 2019, Nanosys completed the expansion of its manufacturing facility for increasing the production of quantum dot. The expansion is likely to meet the growing demand from the display industry for the high-performance heavy metal-free quantum dot at the competitive price.

In April 2018, Nanoco Group signed a material development and supply agreement with a large, undisclosed US-listed corporation. Under this agreement, Nanoco is expected to scale-up and mass-produce novel nanoparticles for advanced electronic devices and supply them from its state-of-the-art production facility in Runcorn, UK.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

