Public Cloud Infrastructure Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Amazon Web Services, Phoenix NAP, Microsoft Azure

Latest Research Study on Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Public Cloud Infrastructure. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services Inc (United States), Phoenix NAP (United States), Microsoft Azure (United States), Google Cloud Platform (United States), VMware (United States), IBM Cloud (United States), Rackspace (United States), Red Hat Software (United States), Salesforce (United States), Oracle Cloud (United States)

On 27th August 2019. VMware announced the expansion in its Telco and Edge Cloud portfolio to get real-time intelligence reports and improved security and automation for IoT applications. They are focused on enabling them to efficiently deploy and monetize 4G and 5G network.

VMware also announced the end of its acquisition with Uhana which is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based service for tuning radio access networks (RANs).

Brief Overview on Public Cloud Infrastructure:

Public Cloud Infrastructure is offered by the third party providers through the internet to anyone who wants to use it for free or with the purchased subscription offering some extra features, the subscriptions are based on the CPU cycles and storage the person or an organization consumes. It is mostly used by many companies because of its cost-effectiveness and reduced testing times. However, there is some regulatory compliance associated with public cloud infrastructure which needs to be adhered to by companies.

Market Drivers:

Growing Cloud-based Services across the World

An increasing need for providing Efficiency and Business Growth to the Organisations

Market Trends:

Rising Consumption of Cloud-Based Solutions in Public Cloud Infrastructure

Increasing Use of IoT Services

The Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Archiving, Backup & Restore, Business Application, Content Delivery, Database Migration, Others), Services (Free, Subscription-based), Industry Verticals (Consumer Goods and Retail, Business & Consulting Services, Health care Industry, Media & Entertainment, Education & Research, Telecommunication, Others), Delivery Models (Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

