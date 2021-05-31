Telecom Cyber Security Solution Market May Set New Growth Story | McAfee, Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Latest Research Study on Global Telecom Cyber Security Solution Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Telecom Cyber Security Solution Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Telecom Cyber Security Solution. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are McAfee Inc. (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Isreal), IBM Corp. (United States), Panda Security (Sapin), LG Telecom (South Korea), Kaspersky Lab ZAO (Russia), AVG Technologies (Czech Republic), CA Technologies (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States),

On 7th January 2020, Accenture has agreed to acquire Symantecâ€™s Cyber Security Services business from Broadcom, Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will make Accenture Security one of the leading providers of managed security servic

On 25th February 2018, McAfee has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with TÃ¼rk Telekom by launching TÃ¼rk Telekom Total Protection, delivering security protection across multiple and varying devices.

Brief Overview on Telecom Cyber Security Solution:

Alterations in security standards, strict government regulations, and rapid adoption of newer technology are propelling the global telecom cybersecurity solution market. Organizations are demanding advanced security solutions to enable effective preventive systems to all the computing equipment in the network. Furthermore, deployment of security process applications and background authentication is increasing due to the augmenting utilization of network-based applications.

Market Drivers:

The Increasing cyber intrusions

The increasing complexities in cybersecurity threats

Market Trends:

The growing adoption of bringing your own device (BYOD) model

The rising number of mobile workers in companies

The Global Telecom Cyber Security Solution Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Services (Consulting and Integration, Security and Vulnerability Assessment, Managed Security Services), Solutions (Antivirus, Anti-malware, Personal IPS/IDS, Mobile Application Management, Endpoint Encryption, Antispyware, Mobile Device Development, Personal Firewall, Behavioral Blocking Software, Configuration and Patch ManagementAntivirus, Anti-malware, Personal IPS/IDS, Mobile Application Management, Endpoint Encryption, Antispyware, Mobile Device Development, Personal Firewall, Behavioral Blocking Software, Configuration and Patch Management), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Small Businesses, Medium Businesses, Large Businesses)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Telecom Cyber Security Solution Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

