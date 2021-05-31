IoT and Blockchain Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM ,Microsoft Corporation ,Intel

Latest released the research study on Global IoT and Blockchain Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT and Blockchain Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT and Blockchain. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: IBM (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Amazon (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Linux Foundation (United States),KrypC Technologies (India),Factom (United States)

Definition:

IoT and blockchain technology where IoT allows devices to send data to private blockchain ledgers for the shared transaction and blockchain provides the decentralized environment for the IoT based devices and application. The IoT services give opportunities to various types of businesses to run smartly with the help of sensors sending data to the cloud. Blockchain integrated with IoT makes it more efficient as it provides safety and security in various industries.

Market Trend:

Increasing Decentralization in the Business Around the World

Market Drivers:

Demand for the Minimum Risk of Collusion and Tampering

Growing Need for the Efficiency in Supply chain and Eliminating the Middle Man for Cost-Effectiveness and Faster Operation

Opportunities:

Growing Investment of Companies in IoT based Industry Around the World will Boost the IoT and Blockchain Market

Challenges:

Problems with Legal and Compliance Issues Involved with IoT and Blockchain Market

The Global IoT and Blockchain Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Smart Contract, Data Security, Data Sharing/Communication, Asset Tracking & Management), Components (Hardware, Software), Industry Verticals (Supply Chain and Logistics, Automotive, Agriculture, Water Management, Others), Blockchain (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain)

Market Insights:

On 11th October 2019, IBM launched a blockchain-based supply chain service with AI, IoT integration. Tied to its existing Sterling Order Management System service, the new blockchain and AI-enabled cloud offering enable real-time views of order shipments, alerts, and optimization recommendations.

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

