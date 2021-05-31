Precision Farming Market to Observe Strong Development by BASF SE ,AGCO Corporation

Latest released the research study on Global Precision Farming Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Precision Farming Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Precision Farming. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: BASF SE (Germany),AGCO Corporation (United States),AG Junction Inc. (United States),Syngenta AG (Switzerland),John Deere Co. (United States),Dickey-john Corporation (United States),Yara International ASA (Norway),E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (United States),Land O’lakes Inc. (United States),Raven Industries Inc. (United States)

Definition:

Precision Farming is normally defined as an information and technology based farm management system to identify, analyze and manage variability within fields for optimum profitability, sustainability and protection of the land resource. In this method of farming, new information technologies can be used to make better decisions about many aspects of crop production. The precision farming includes looking at the increased efficiencies that can be realized by understanding and dealing with the natural variability found within a field. The main aim is not to obtain the same yield everywhere, but rather to manage and distribute inputs on a site specific basis to maximize long term cost or benefits. This approach of farming is helping many farmers worldwide to maximize the effectiveness of crop inputs.

Market Trend:

Rising Trend of Maximizing Farming Resources in a Sustainable Manner

Lucrative Farming Solutions

Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness Regarding IoT Devices and Advanced Analytics Among Farmers

Growing Concerns over Global Food Insecurity

Favorable Government Investments and Initiatives

Opportunities:

Introduction of Agricultural Drones

Usage of Big Data Analytics for Farm Data Management

Challenges:

Concerns Regarding Privacy and Protection

The Global Precision Farming Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting), Technology (Geographic Information System, Telematics, Variable Rate Technology, Global Positioning System, Remote Sensing), Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

Market Insights:

On February 26, 2019 – BASF has expanded its pipeline of solutions for agriculture significantly and by 2028, will launch innovations with projected peak sales of more than â‚¬6 billion. The pipeline contains a wealth of chemical and biological crop protection products, seeds and traits, as well as digital solutions. This will further strengthen the companyâ€™s leading position in innovative and sustainable agriculture.

On December 12, 2018 â€“ Planet, an integrated aerospace and data analytics company, and BASF today announced a commercial deal to deliver timely satellite imagery and data to European farmers to enable more effective agronomic decision making. BASF will use Planetâ€™s daily, global satellite imaging to develop analytics to power field zone metrics and insights for its digital farming platform, marketed under the xarvioTM brand.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

