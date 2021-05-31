Workplace Wellness Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Fitbit, ComPsych, HealthifyMe, FitLinxx

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Workplace Wellness Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Workplace Wellness market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Workplace Wellness Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Definition:

As the world of work progresses, one of the signs of a top-notch employer will be the quality of their workplace wellness program in recruiting and retaining talent. Big or small, all businesses can benefit from some form of a wellness initiative at work. Workplace wellness programs concentrate on fitness, weight loss, and other fairly soft wellness targets. Certainly, fitness and weight management are important, but standing alone, they will not bend the cost curve very much. Many employers do provide blood tests and encourage their employees to talk to their doctors about the results, however, most doctors are not trained in preventing or reversing disease, so their best advice is usually how to manage a disease with medication. The demand for workplace wellness is booming in the market due to healthy employees are more productive and have fewer accidents due to not being overweight, tired, out of shape, stressed or lacking sleep, and many more.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Fitbit (United States), Novant Health(United States), EXOS(United States),Vitality Health (United Kingdom), ComPsych(United States), HealthifyMe (India),MDVIP(United States),Marino Wellness(United States),WorkStride(United States), FitLinxx(United States)

Market Trends:

The emergence and adoption of the Wearable Fitness Devices

Market Drivers:

The growing prevalence and early onset of chronic diseases

Regulations for Wellness Programs

Market Opportunities:

The growing adoption of the screening and assessment programs by the organization worldwide

The Global Workplace Wellness Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Onsite, Offsite), Organization Size (Small Scale, Medium Scale, Large Scale), Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, Organizations/Employers), Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Health Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Others)

Workplace Wellness the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Workplace Wellness Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Geographically World Workplace Wellness markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Workplace Wellness markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Workplace Wellness Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



