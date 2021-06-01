Anti Seize Compounds Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2029

Anti-seize compounds have been used for decades, however, change in their formulations can assist in improving maintenance efficiency as well as production uptime. Anti-Seize compounds are a multi-purpose copper-based compounds, developed primarily to protect metal parts from galling, seizing, corrosion and metal to metal contact. Owing to their special composition, they are suited to static and boundary conditions generated by a combination of high pressure and low speed.

Anti-seize compounds contain high percentage of engineered solids, and are composed of aluminium, copper, nickel, zinc, molybdenum disulphide as well as highly lubricious graphite particles. Anti-seize compounds find applications in bushings, cam rollers, nuts and bolts, pumps, spark plugs, valves, taps and many more. They are used in chemical plants, foundries, oil refineries, diesel and gasoline engines, electric power and other utilities, paper mills, shipyards, etc.

Metal content is one of the critical factor in the anti-seize compounds and also the method of application. In the earlier times, conventional brush-on application methods were utilized, but nowadays innovative and new application methods are changing the way anti-seize compounds are applied for maximum efficiency in high volume maintenance settings.

Global Anti-Seize Compounds Market: Segmentation

Globally, the anti-seize compounds market can be segmented on the basis of product type, grade, end-use industry.

Based on the product type, the global anti-seize compounds market can be segmented into:

Copper and Graphite Based

Aluminium, Copper and Graphite Based

Nickel & Graphite based

Moly based

Others

Based on the grade, the global anti-seize compounds market can be segmented into:

Silver grade

Nickel grade

Food grade

Copper grade

Nuclear grade

Metal-free grade

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the global anti-seize compounds market can be segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Automotive

Construction

Oil & Gas

Marine

Aerospace

Others

Global Anti-Seize Compounds Market: Dynamics

The growing number of end-use industries and rising preference for low metal content in the industries is one of the key factors pushing the demand for anti-seize compounds across the globe. Moreover, these compounds provide various benefits which include extended lifetime, reduced downtime, corrosion protection of mated metal parts, ease of assembly and disassembly and corrosion protection in extreme temperature conditions.

Dispersal of heavy metals such as nickel, zinc, lead and other metals into the environment is the growing concern for many industries, thus metal-free formulations offer the same performance as compared to traditional products. Hence, manufacturers of anti-seize compounds are focusing on reducing the metal content in their products owing to the rapidly increasing cost of metals.

For various high temperature applications, non-reactive compounds were needed, thus special anti-seize compounds such as molybdenum disulfide or nickel were developed and introduced in the market. Nickel is a chemically inert and can also bear high temperatures up to 26000 F and molybdenum is non-metallic, non-reactive metal that can withstand temperatures up to 24000 F

Global Anti-Seize Compounds Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global anti-seize compounds market is expected to be dominated by North America region, owing to the growing number of end-use industries (food & beverages, oil & gas, automotive, etc.) across the U.S. North America in the global anti-seize compounds market is expected to be followed by developing countries such as India, China, etc. Europe, spearheaded by Germany, is expected to show lucrative growth in the market over the near future. Latin America and MEA are expected to grow at moderate rate in the market over the near future.

Global Anti-Seize Compounds Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants involved in the global anti-seize compounds market include Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, 3M, Anti-Seize Technology, United Oil Products, SAF-T-LOK INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, METALUB, Whitmore, Jet-Lube LLC, Micro Metals Compounds Ltd., CRC NZ, Ktech, Bel-Ray Company, LLC, etc.

The global anti-seize compounds market is expected to be most consolidated in nature owing to the presence of large number of players in the manufacturing of compounds across the globe.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

