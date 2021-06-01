Crane Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2029

Despite the average performance of construction industry in 2016, predictions for the performance in 2017 remains positive.an positive growth of the associated industries is expected in the forthcoming years of the month. The global construction industry is anticipated to witness an annual growth rate, ranging between 5-10% in this year. The construction industry is a major end user of cranes, thus its performance has a notable impact on the growth of crane market. Though, the existing uncertainty in the global construction market could affect the demand for cranes in construction application, but the robust growth of automotive industry and steady revenue increment from mining are expected to fuel the growth of the global crane market. Global crane market is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth in developing parts of Asia Pacific, while a moderate growth will be foreseen in the America, Europe and the Middle East. Small sized equipment, affordable price, reliability and improved productivity will remain key concerns in the global crane market. The global crane market covers a vast number of products serving various requirements, including wheel mounted cranes, crawler cranes, side boom, straddle crane, railroad crane, and aerial cranes. These cranes are further bifurcated into telescopic, hydraulic, articulated etc.

Global Crane Market: Market Dynamics

The ongoing demand for construction of smart cities across geographies and various mega construction particularly in developing countries will rise demand for the cranes. Increasing investments made by governments as well as private sector companies in infrastructure development projects is the major factor driving growth of the global crane market. Within these infrastructure projects the key demand drivers going forward are road construction, urban infrastructure, irrigation and mining operations. Investments in infrastructure can be classified into investments for roads, ports, airports, railways, pipelines, irrigation, waterways and urban infrastructure. Further, increasing demand for high capacity lifting is boosting the demand for some specialized products such as mobile cranes.

Increasing focus of customers towards procuring used cranes due to avoid high cost new equipment is a crucial factor which can obstruct the market growth. Some of the key trends witnessed in the market are shifting focus towards compact and remote operated cranes and changing consumer towards crane that ensures driver’s comfort and safety.

Global Crane Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the Crane market can be segmented into;

Mobile Cranes Truck Cranes All Terrain Cranes Crawler Cranes Side Boom Straddle Crane Aerial Cranes Floating Crane Railroad Crane



Fixed Cranes Tower Cranes Overhead Track-mounted Cranes Level Luffing Cranes Underhung Cranes Stiff-leg Derrick

Marine Cranes Harbor Cranes Ship Cranes Others



On the basis of supply type, the Crane market can be segmented into;

Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Shipping & Port Building

Automotive

Others

Global Crane Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the volume demand for Crane over the forecast period owing to increasing construction activities in the region. China and India are expected to emerge as the major contributor to the overall revenue in Asia Pacific. Europe and Japan are expected to be the next big market for cranes. Western Europe contributes for majority of the demand of cranes in the Europe and Eastern Europe hold nominal market share in the Europe. Followed by Asia Pacific, Europe and Japan is the North America, which is a matured market for cranes. The market is expected to witness steady growth as compared to robust growth in the developing region such as Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to witness moderate to steady growth in the annual sales of cranes. GCC countries will remain one of the major contributor in the growth of the market. Long term outlook for the market in South Africa remains positive.

Global Crane Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global Crane market are;

Liebherr Group

Terex Corporation

Tadano Ltd.

Altech Industries

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd.

FURUKAWA UNIC CORPORATION

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

