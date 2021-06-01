Hepatic Encephalopathy Market, Overview, and Treatment Market by DelveInsight

“Hepatic Encephalopathy Market” report has been added to DelveInsight

Hepatic Encephalopathy Overview

Hepatic encephalopathy is a brain disorder that develops in some individuals with liver disease. It is a complex disorder that encompasses a spectrum or continuum of disease that ranges from a subtle condition with no outward signs or symptoms to a severe form that can cause serious, life-threatening complications.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market

DelveInsight’s “Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Hepatic Encephalopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatic Encephalopathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market: Regions Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market: Key Players

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Synlogic

Umecrine Cognition

Mallinckrodt Therapeutics

And many others

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market: Drugs

Xifaxan

SYNB1020

GR3027

MNK-6105/ MNK-6106

And many others

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market: Symptoms

It is manifested by the broad spectrum of neuropsychiatric disturbances such as defects in cognitive, emotional, behavioral, psychomotor, and locomotive functions. This condition is characterized by personality changes, intellectual impairment, and a depressed level of consciousness.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market: Report

The severity of HE is judged according to symptoms. The most commonly used staging scale of Hepatic Encephalopathy is called the West Haven Grading System. The clinically apparent forms of HE are generally described as overt HE. Overt HE can be further classified into grade II, III or IV HE based on the clinical features as originally outlined in the West Haven criteria.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market: Insights

As mentioned above, grade I is difficult to generalize across sites, since it requires a knowledge of the patients. . In the mild stage of HE, called minimal HE (MHE) or covert HE (CHE), a person’s ability to carry out daily tasks (working, driving, and sleeping) is affected and as a result, leads to poor quality of life.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market: Outlook

The therapeutic market of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the Seven Major Markets is approximately USD 910.0 million in 2017. The United States accounts for the highest market size of Hepatic Encephalopathy, in comparison to the other 7 Major Markets i.e., EU5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size worth approximately USD 30.00 million in 2017, while the United Kingdom had the lowest market size of Hepatic Encephalopathy valued at around USD 9.30 million in 2017.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market: Treatment

At present, there is only one therapy in the late stage of management, MNK-6105, being developed by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy and is expected to launch during the forecast period [2020-2030], and shall create a significant impact on treatment market for this indication. During the forecast period, the share of the current therapies will decrease due to the expected launch of emerging therapies, as the patient will likely to shift to the newer therapies. DelveInsight estimates the launch of MNK-6105 by 2023, will grab a decent market share in 2023 (estimated launch year), in the 7MM.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market: Size

There is only one drug that is going to be launched in 2023 which will contribute to an increase in the market size of Hepatic Encephalopathy. Mallinckrodt Therapeutics is developing MNK-6105/MNK-6106 for treatment of Hepatic encephalopathy.

Following is the Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Hepatic Encephalopathy Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Hepatic Encephalopathy Hepatic Encephalopathy: Market Overview at a Glance Hepatic Encephalopathy: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Marketed Products Hepatic Encephalopathy: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Hepatic Encephalopathy KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

