Myotonic dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

Myotonic dystrophy Overview

Myotonic Dystrophy (DM) is a genetic, slowly progressive, multisystem disorder that affects skeletal muscles, heart, gastrointestinal and uterine smooth muscles, eyes, and the endocrine and central nervous systems. It is caused by an autosomal dominant gene mutation in the DMPK gene located on chromosome 19.

Myotonic dystrophy Market

DelveInsight’s “Myotonic dystrophy – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Myotonic dystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Myotonic dystrophy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Regions covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Myotonic dystrophy Market: Key Players

Amo Pharma

Gilead Sciences

Expansion Therapeutics

And many others

Myotonic dystrophy Market: Drugs

AMO-02

Ranolazine

ERX-963

And many others

Myotonic dystrophy Market: Categories

Generally DM is classified into two categories; Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Myotonic dystrophy type 2 (DM2). DM1 is also known as Steinert’s Disease, the most common form of the disease and the one with the most severe effects. The second type, DM2, was discovered in 2001, which is also known as proximal myotonic myopathy (PROMM), is a milder form of myotonic dystrophy that comes on in adulthood.

Myotonic dystrophy Market: Symptoms

The symptoms of myotonic dystrophy vary greatly from person to person. In its most severe form, infants with DM can have extreme muscle weakness and difficulty in breathing after birth. In contrast, DM can be very mild in older adults. Almost all affected persons have some degree of myotonia and muscle weakness due to atrophy or shrinkage of the muscles. Myotonia is most evident in the hands, and results in difficulty in releasing grip and may also experience muscle stiffness.

Myotonic dystrophy Market: Outlook

Myotonic dystrophy symptoms tend to worsen gradually over several decades and currently no particular treatment exist that may slow the progression of disease. The management of DM is based on symptomatic treatment,such as genetic counseling, preserving function and independence, preventing cardiopulmonary complications, and providing symptomatic treatment for myotonia, hypersomnolence, and pain.

Myotonic dystrophy Market: Treatment

There is no specific treatment for muscle weakness; however, Physiotherapy, Speech therapy, Psychiatric therapy can be of benefit in managing symptoms, such as muscle weakness, myotonia and contractors, swallowing and pronunciation issues, behavioral and psychological issues. Along with this, assistive devices, such as neck braces, walkers, and wheelchairs are also used. Moreover, children with skeletal malformations may require orthopedic surgery.

Myotonic dystrophy Market: Emerging Drugs Analysis

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward the development of new therapies for Myotonic Dystrophy (DM). Major players, such as Amo Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Expansion Therapeutics, and others are involved in developing therapies for the disease. AMO-02 (Amo Pharma), Ranolazine (Gilead Sciences), and ERX-963 (Expansion Therapeutics) along with others are in the various stages of development for the treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Myotonic dystrophy Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Myotonic dystrophy Myotonic dystrophy: Market Overview at a Glance Myotonic dystrophy: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Myotonic dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Myotonic dystrophy Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Myotonic dystrophy: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Myotonic dystrophy KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Myotonic dystrophy Market: Drug Chapters

Drug chapter segment of the Myotonic dystrophy report encloses the detailed analysis of Myotonic dystrophy marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Myotonic dystrophy clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

