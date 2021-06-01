Myotonic dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

“Myotonic dystrophy Market” report has been added to DelveInsight
Myotonic Dystrophy (DM) is a genetic, slowly progressive, multisystem disorder that affects skeletal muscles, heart, gastrointestinal and uterine smooth muscles, eyes, and the endocrine and central nervous systems. It is caused by an autosomal dominant gene mutation in the DMPK gene located on chromosome 19.
DelveInsight’s “Myotonic dystrophy – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Myotonic dystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Myotonic dystrophy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Regions covered
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
Myotonic dystrophy Market: Key Players
- Amo Pharma
- Gilead Sciences
- Expansion Therapeutics
- And many others
Myotonic dystrophy Market: Drugs
- AMO-02
- Ranolazine
- ERX-963
- And many others
Myotonic dystrophy Market: Categories
Generally DM is classified into two categories; Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Myotonic dystrophy type 2 (DM2). DM1 is also known as Steinert’s Disease, the most common form of the disease and the one with the most severe effects. The second type, DM2, was discovered in 2001, which is also known as proximal myotonic myopathy (PROMM), is a milder form of myotonic dystrophy that comes on in adulthood.
Myotonic dystrophy Market: Symptoms
The symptoms of myotonic dystrophy vary greatly from person to person. In its most severe form, infants with DM can have extreme muscle weakness and difficulty in breathing after birth. In contrast, DM can be very mild in older adults. Almost all affected persons have some degree of myotonia and muscle weakness due to atrophy or shrinkage of the muscles. Myotonia is most evident in the hands, and results in difficulty in releasing grip and may also experience muscle stiffness.
Myotonic dystrophy Market: Outlook
Myotonic dystrophy symptoms tend to worsen gradually over several decades and currently no particular treatment exist that may slow the progression of disease. The management of DM is based on symptomatic treatment,such as genetic counseling, preserving function and independence, preventing cardiopulmonary complications, and providing symptomatic treatment for myotonia, hypersomnolence, and pain.
Myotonic dystrophy Market: Treatment
There is no specific treatment for muscle weakness; however, Physiotherapy, Speech therapy, Psychiatric therapy can be of benefit in managing symptoms, such as muscle weakness, myotonia and contractors, swallowing and pronunciation issues, behavioral and psychological issues. Along with this, assistive devices, such as neck braces, walkers, and wheelchairs are also used. Moreover, children with skeletal malformations may require orthopedic surgery.
Myotonic dystrophy Market: Emerging Drugs Analysis
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward the development of new therapies for Myotonic Dystrophy (DM). Major players, such as Amo Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Expansion Therapeutics, and others are involved in developing therapies for the disease. AMO-02 (Amo Pharma), Ranolazine (Gilead Sciences), and ERX-963 (Expansion Therapeutics) along with others are in the various stages of development for the treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy.
Myotonic dystrophy Market: Drug Chapters
Drug chapter segment of the Myotonic dystrophy report encloses the detailed analysis of Myotonic dystrophy marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Myotonic dystrophy clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
