Brachytherapy Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The Global Brachytherapy Market size was valued at USD 788.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% from 2021 to 2027.

Brachytherapy is a type of radiation therapy used to treat various types of cancer. Also known as internal radiation therapy or seed therapy. Unlike external beam radiation therapy, which delivers radiation from outside the body, brachytherapy works by accurately targeting cancerous tumors inside the body. Radioactive seeds are placed inside the cancer tissue and in such a way that they can attack cancer most efficiently. The approach to targeting cancer cells with brachytherapy also reduces the risk of damage to the healthy tissues and organs surrounding the tumor, thus reducing potential side effects as well. Brachytherapy is used to treat prostate cancer, cervical cancer, breast, and skin cancer, and can also be used to treat tumors in other parts of the body, such as the head and neck. It is also often used with chemotherapy drugs to reduce the risk of cancer recurrence. There are two types of brachytherapy: permanent and temporary.

Market Segments

By Types

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

By-Products

Brachytherapy After Loader

Brachytherapy Applicators

Brachytherapy Software

By Applications

Cervical cancer

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other Cancers

Key Players

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), C. R. Bard, Inc (US), Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (US), IsoAid (US), and others.

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Brachytherapy industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Brachytherapy Market Report

1. What was the Brachytherapy Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Brachytherapy Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Brachytherapy Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Brachytherapy market.

The market share of the global Brachytherapy market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Brachytherapy market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Brachytherapy market.

