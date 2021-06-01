Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis Report to 2027

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market valued at around USD 5.18 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at more than 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

Pharmaceutical companies are creating new and improved treatments for Parkinson’s disease (PD), and recently there are significant product launches in Parkinson’s disease treatments and other adjuvant treatments. Parkinson’s disease case with an aging population increase. In addition, increasing environmental factors and genetic heredity are fueling the growth of the Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market.

Market Segments

By Drug Class

Levodopa/Carbidopa

Dopamine Agonist

Adenosine A2A Antagonist

COMT Inhibitors

MAO-B Inhibitors

Glutamate Antagonist

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Transdermal

Others

By Patient

Adult

Pediatric

Key Players

GSK

Merck

Novartis

Teva

Boehringer Ingelheim

Impax

Abbvie

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Report

The research study analyzes the global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage

o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Key Questions Answered by Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Report

1. What was the Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

2. What will be the CAGR of the Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market was the market leader in 2020?

5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics market.

The market share of the global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics market.

